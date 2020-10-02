Williamsport, Pa. – "When I was a kid, Halloween was a big deal," recalled Williamsport resident, Jesse Kreger. "We would decorate and dress up and it was a lot of fun."

This year, however, Halloween is a little different than Kreger remembers.

Health concerns and the economic impacts of COVID-19 have left many people feeling less-than-festive, and some areas have even canceled the family favorite activity of trick-or-treating.

"Between COVID and SHOP-VAC closing, families are worried about providing a Halloween for their kids," said Kreger. “My fiancé and I believe very strongly that getting out there and using our voices for people who need us is very important and people should do it more often. So much has been going on, just saying something isn’t enough–we’ve got to do something.”

Then they had an idea: a Halloween costume drive.

"We had the idea and thought, 'okay, yeah, let's do it.' We'll tell people we will take their old costumes and donate it," said Kreger.

Kreger started reaching out to friends and family asking for old costume donations. He also made phone calls to local organizations and area schools to ask if they were interested in collecting donations and see if they could help to spread the word.

So far, Kreger has heard back from a few local schools who gave him permission to post flyers about the costume drive around the school.

"We're taking donations of children's Halloween costumes and we're also open to receiving candy," he said. "All of the costumes will be washed with laundry sanitizer before distribution."

The American Rescue Workers in Williamsport offered to host the costume distribution at their store located at 337 Bridge St. in Williamsport. Families will be able to go there and pick out free costumes, which will be displayed on racks inside the store.

The date of the distribution has not been decided yet, but Kreger said it will take place sometime during the two weeks before Halloween. The specific date will be available soon.

"I think this could be a successful event to help the community," said Kreger. "We're hoping that by getting schools and local organizations to help, it will bring people together a bit more."

For now, Kreger is accepting donations of costumes and candy. Anyone interested in donating can email jnkreger98@gmail.com or taylor.zenna@outlook.com to coordinate a costume drop-off.