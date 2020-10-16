Montoursville, Pa. – The Williamsport Regional Airport (IPT) will be conducting a full scale disaster drill this Saturday, Oct. 17.

The drill is a full response to the airport from the airport fire department, local fire departments, and law enforcement officials. The drill will be dispatched from Lycoming County 911 and all drill messages will state "this is a SIMULATED alert."

The airport is required to conduct a full scale disaster drill every 36 calendar months by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Individuals with questions or concerns should contact the airport.