The City of Williamsport is welcoming the holiday season with a number of family-friendly activities planned for November and December.

The Children’s Magical Christmas Parade will welcome Santa to town on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. The parade kicks off at the intersection of Market and Fourth Streets heading west on Fourth Street to Elmira Street.

Santa and the Mayor will light the tree on The Green (corner of Hepburn and West Fourth Streets) immediately following the parade. There will also be an opportunity to visit with Santa after the parade.

The annual Festival of the Lights and Open-Air Holiday Market will take place in Brandon Park on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m.

This event continues to grow. In addition to a tree lighting in the park, there will be dance performances, food, music, character meet-and-greet, children’s Christmas craft workshop, children’s Wish List letter writing station, and visits with Santa!

The Open-Air Holiday Market will feature artisan vendors with unique holiday gifts for purchase, face painting, coffee, hot chocolate, food trucks, and more.

Santa will have additional open visit hours at the Liberty Arena on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 26 from 1-4 p.m.; Dec. 9 from 5-8 p.m.; and Dec. 10 from 3-6 p.m.

