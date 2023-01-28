Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport’s Bureau of Police was awarded $1.5 million for programs designed to improve community safety and support local law enforcement.

The City of Williamsport was one of 197 recipients across the state awarded a total of $120 million from the Local Law Enforcement Support Program. The grant was awarded through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

This program provides law enforcement agencies with resources to address information technology, equipment, training, and recruitment and retention needs.

The Williamsport Bureau of Police requested funds for a variety of information technology and equipment upgrades, including an upgrade to the bureau’s records management system and equipment upgrades that will better support officers on patrol or in the field.

The Bureau received funds to establish a Community Relations and Recruitment Specialist position to assist with public relations, diversity, and recruitment efforts. Additionally, the funds will provide for several officer trainings to promote officer development and safety. These trainings will improve officer effectiveness in the community, which will assist in reducing crime rates and improving community safety.

The requested improvements will be implemented throughout 2023 and 2024.

