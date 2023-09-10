Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Police is hoping a new initiative will help its officers respond to emergency calls involving individuals with autism.

The basic mission of the "WPD Autism Initiative" is to alert emergency responders when there is a person in the home or vehicle with autism.

"The WPD understands that individuals with autism may react differently," according to a statement issued by the department. That includes not speaking, not responding to commands, attempting to run or hide, or not being aware of — or able — to appropriately respond to danger.

The department is suggesting the public provide information if someone in their family has autism, so they can flag their homes and registered vehicles with an autism marker in the event of emergencies.

Residents also have the option of adding a special decal to their home and/or vehicles.

Decals will be provided (free of charge) to residents of the city to put somewhere near the entrance of the inside of their home or in a vehicle (typically in the window of the home or rear-window of the vehicle). Decals will be available for pick up in person or sent by mail.

The changes to the dispatch system are intended “to make responders aware of an occupant with autism and eventually have the information sync to patrol vehicle," and "help the police to draw upon training received as well as call upon supplemental services/teams as needed."

The plan is to have the database information available on the county level, accessible to both dispatchers and officers from their response vehicles, according to Williamsport Assistant Chief Jason Bolt. "This would facilitate officers being better prepared to respond to situations and assist," he said.

Interested participants can sign up to be included in the dispatch system or get their decals once the initiative goes live.

Program and enrollment information will be provided on social media and the bureau’s Crimewatch website once the initiative is rolled out.

Other initiatives

Other future plans for the bureau include expanded involvement in the "Big Brothers Big Sisters" organization through the creation of a program called "Bigs in Blue."

Other bureau community engagement events, initiatives, or programs (past and present) include:

The bureau's overall goal is to be as “active and involved as possible with relationships in the community," Bolt said.

