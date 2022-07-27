Williamsport, Pa. — This Saturday, July 30, the Max M. Brown Memorial Pool in Williamsport will officially open, Mayor Derek Slaughter confirmed to NorthCentralPa.com

The pool will open Saturday from at 12 p.m., and it will be adult swim only until 1 p.m. From 1-7 p.m. the pool will be open to everyone.

The pool has not been open since 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a massive leak in the pipes in 2021.

The pool's hours of operation for the remainder of the season have yet to be posted on the city's website. Slaughter said that they should be posted soon.

Season passes are still available, but Slaughter said it wouldn't make much sense to purchase one at this point with only a little over a month left in the season.

Slaughter did say that the city's recreation department is working on providing partial refunds for those who purchased a pass already. He said he couldn't confirm any policy at this time, however.

"I don't want to say publicly yet, but we're working through that right now to figure that out," Slaughter said.