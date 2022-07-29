Williamsport, Pa.— After announcing that the pool would open tomorrow, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter has issued a statement saying the Max M. Brown Memorial Pool will not be open.

The pool was set to open tomorrow at 11 a.m., but due to bacteria levels being too high, the pool will not open as planned.

It is not known at this time when the pool will finally open. Slaughter did say the city will have new tests Monday morning to determine if it's safe to open.

Slaughter's full statement:

"Due to the lab results that came back today showing the bacteria levels being slightly too high, Memorial Pool will not be able to open tomorrow. The public’s health and safety is our number one priority. We added more chemicals today and took another water sample this afternoon. Those results will be back Monday morning. I will provide another update then."

