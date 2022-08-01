Williamsport, Pa. — The Max M Brown Memorial Pool in Williamsport is now open, as announced by Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter in a video on Facebook today.

In the video, Slaughter said, "it's open. It's ready for the public. It passed all the tests."

Slaughter also thanked the community for their patience, saying he knows the project took longer than expected.

The pool will be open until 7 p.m. today. Normal hours of operation will be 12-7 p.m., with the first hour being adult swim only.

This comes after the pool was set to open on Saturday. That was postponed when bacterial levels in the pool were found to be too high.

This is the first time the pool has been open in over two years.

