An oversized check was awarded to the James V. Brown Library as part of the Kiwanis Foundation's recent grant cycle.

 The Kiwanis Foundation of Williamsport

Williamsport -- The Williamsport Kiwanis Foundation distributed $6,000 to five area nonprofits through its 2021 Fall grant cycle.

Since 2018, The Williamsport Kiwanis Foundation has been committed to supporting children in Lycoming County by supporting high school Key Club seniors with scholarships, and by providing grants to nonprofits with a mission to serve children.

The 2021 Grant recipients:

YWCA Northcentral PA was awarded $1,250 to support the construction of a playground for children staying in the shelter programs.

Representatives from the YWCA hold up a giant check from the Kiwanis Foundation

Sojourner Truth Ministries was awarded $1,250 to support the after-school program and facility functionality.

Staff members from Sojourner Truth Ministries happily receive a grant funding check from the Kiwanis Foundation

The American Rescue Workers were awarded $1,000 holiday food distribution to serve families in need.

American Rescue Workers staff receive funding for their holiday food distribution

James V. Brown Library was awarded $1,250 for enhancements for the children’s garden.

Dwell Orphan Care was awarded $1,250 to expand the Hope Chest, providing clothing and resources for foster children and families.

Staff of Dwell Orphan Care accept a giant check from the Kiwanis Foundation

The Williamsport Kiwanis Foundation will be participating in this year's Raise the Region, beginning March 9.

Help them reach our goal of $3,000 by donating at the Williamsport Kiwanis Foundation Raise the Region fundraising site. Inquiries about the 2022 Key Club Scholarship or grant opportunities may be addressed by email.


