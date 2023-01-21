Williamsport, Pa. — Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. This February, the Kiwanis Club of Williamsport will host an open house for anyone who is interested in joining or learning more about the organization.

The open house will be held at the Holiday Inn Express in Williamsport on Thursday, February 9 beginning at noon. Lunch will be provided, and all participants will participate in a hands-on craft activity for the benefit of children enrolled in STEP Head Start programs.

To join the open house, please RSVP by February 1 by emailing kiwanis130@gmail.com.

“As a member of the Williamsport Kiwanis Club for 8 years, I have seen first-hand the impact that its membership has on kids in this community. From sponsorship of local non-profits to the building of a community playground – KIDS NEED KIWANIS,” said Dawn Astin, current board member.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.