kiwanis club first friday pinwheels

Kiwanis Club members join local kids in having fun with pinwheels during a Kids' First Friday event in downtown Williamsport.

 Kiwanis Club Williampsort

Williamsport, Pa. — Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. This February, the Kiwanis Club of Williamsport will host an open house for anyone who is interested in joining or learning more about the organization.

The open house will be held at the Holiday Inn Express in Williamsport on Thursday, February 9 beginning at noon. Lunch will be provided, and all participants will participate in a hands-on craft activity for the benefit of children enrolled in STEP Head Start programs.

To join the open house, please RSVP by February 1 by emailing kiwanis130@gmail.com.

“As a member of the Williamsport Kiwanis Club for 8 years, I have seen first-hand the impact that its membership has on kids in this community. From sponsorship of local non-profits to the building of a community playground – KIDS NEED KIWANIS,” said Dawn Astin, current board member.

