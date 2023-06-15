Williamsport, Pa. — On Saturday June 17, the third annual Juneteenth Festival returns to Brandon Park.

The celebratory festival will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. with a scheduled Freedom Walk to the park taking place before the event at 11 a.m. The walk starts at Freedom Road and is open for community participation.

The event schedule is as follows:

12 p.m. Opening prayer

12:10 Lift Every Voice — Tamaka C.

12:15 Welcoming to guests and vendors

12:25 Loni Gamble & The Ultimates

1:00 Celebrating our honorees

1:30 Drum circle

2:30 Greatest Love of All — Felicia Suggs

2:45 Jenee Hammond — Tell Your Story

3:00 Loni Gamble & The Ultimates

4:00 Closing remarks from NAACP and Step

The festival will feature activities for children, live entertainment, and is expected to have 40 vendors participate.

This year’s theme is “strengthening our roots to empower future generations.” President of the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP Lisa E. Williams said, “in essence, Juneteenth is a celebration of love, honoring those who came before us, and those that are yet to be born.”

It’s also about pride in who we are and how far we (as a community) have come…so that our children can stand tall in their truth and understand they come from greatness, Williams added.

“Black Americans have contributed so much to these United States. However, we are still striving to achieve the ultimate goal,” which is to be judged by the “content of our character,” she said.

The event is a collaboration between the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP and the STEP Justice Task Force. The regional NAACP began hosting Juneteenth in 2021, the same year that Juneteenth was recognized as a national holiday.

“Lycoming Tri-County NAACP has dedicated members who are committed to the cause of equal rights for all people of color” Williams said. Their service area includes Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Union, Columbia, Lycoming, and Clinton counties.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is observed on June 19 each year. It has been celebrated for decades, however, and is now an official Federal holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates the enforcement of the proclamation to end slavery into the deep south (Texas). This occurred almost three years after the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, when news of the proclamation was shared by General G. Grainger in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, under General Order No. 3.

Slavery still existed beyond that and the 13th Amendment was not finally ratified until December 6, 1865.

Penn College is hosting a Lunch and Learn with Dr. Nate Woods, Special Assistant to the President for Inclusion Transformation, on Monday, June 19, as an opportunity for learning about “relevant topic information” and engagement in “a collaborative discussion.”