Firefighters are awarded a Medal of Valor when they perform beyond expectations--or “beyond the call of duty”--and pose a serious risk to their own livelihood. The award also recognizes their critical role in the rescue of other lives.

Williamsport Bureau of Fire Engineer John McCann, left, and Lt. Kenneth Smith received the Medal of Valor award for an apartment complex fire rescue that took place on Feb. 25, 2020, on 324 Park Ave., Williamsport. The firefighting team rescued three individuals from the third floor of the burning building.

A total of 15 tenants were displaced from their homes during the fire, and the building was ultimately condemned by Williamsport's Codes Department, according to Williamsport Sun Gazette reports.