Williamsport, Pa. -- Evidence of local generosity continues to inspire. This week we've seen a substantial donation to the Konkle Library in Montoursville, generous volunteerism at the Duboistown VFW, and the establishment of an endowed internship fund at Penn College.

Williamsport couple Keith and Jennifer Kuzio and their family are supporting Legacy Campaign efforts at Pennsylvania College of Technology by establishing the first endowed internship fund at the institution.

Keith Kuzio was a civil engineer and executive with Larson Design Group for 35 years before retiring to open a leadership consulting practice in 2020.

Jennifer Kuzio has been an educator engaged in work with pre-kindergarten, elementary, and college students for more than two decades.

“Keith and Jennifer’s steadfast leadership and financial investments throughout the Penn College community and the Greater Williamsport area continue to create access and improve lives,” said Penn College President Davie Jane Gilmour.

“Our tomorrows are so much brighter because of their humble spirit and servant leadership – a truly inspiring legacy,” she said.

“We both had great internship experiences during our college years, and we also saw the significant impact that internships had on the degree choices and career paths of our three children,” the Kuzios said. “The aim of this fund is to ‘pay it forward’ by helping Penn College students make the most of college internships that are available out there.”

The Kuzio's financial commitment will empower more students to experience internship opportunities they may not otherwise consider, based on financial barriers, according to Loni N. Kline, vice president for college relations and chief philanthropy officer.

“Internships are valued experiences – both for students and companies – often serving as a door-opener to future full-time employment and leadership opportunities," she siad. "We are grateful for Keith and Jennifer’s philanthropic vision.”

Preference for awards from the internship fund will be given to students who:

Are enrolled full time, with preference to women and minority students.

Have a documented offer for an internship experience.

Have applied for internship funds through the Center for Career Design.

Are in good academic standing, with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher.

The first award will be issued during the Spring 2022 semester. Students can apply through the Center for Career Design.