Williamsport, Pa. – It's that time of year again! The beautiful colors of the fall leaves turn into a not-so-beautiful mess on city streets and sidewalks.

To help clean up, the City of Williamsport's Fall Leaf Collection will begin on Monday, October 26 and continue until December.

Residents should place leaves along the curb line of the main streets. There will be no alleyway collection due to the equipment size.

All neighborhoods will be picked up on an ongoing basis. Once a street has been cleared, it will be a week until another collection takes place.

The collection is for leaves only. Brush, trash, or any other waste products will not be cleared. Additionally, only loose leaves will be collected. Leaves placed in plastic bags or other containers will not be collected.

Yard debris, trimming, or uncollected leaves can also be taken to the city mulch pile at the Public Services Building located at 1550 West Third Street The mulch pile is open Monday through Friday from 7:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.