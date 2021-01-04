Clinton County SPCA donation

A member of the Clinton County SPCA staff (at right) accepts a donation from Dusty Heggenstaller (at left), of Williamsport Electric. Photo provided by the Clinton County SPCA

 Clinton County SPCA

Lock Haven, Pa. – What started as a "No Shave November" beard contest ended with a kindhearted monetary donation to the Clinton County SPCA.

Dusty Heggenstaller, who works for Williamsport Electric, recently won his company's "No Shave November" contest. The prize was $400.

But instead of spending the money on himself, Heggenstaller decided to donate the money to his favorite local charity: the Clinton County SPCA!

The SPCA announced the donation on their Facebook page Saturday.

"Thank you Dusty and Williamsport Electric for your support!" the SPCA said.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.