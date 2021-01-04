Lock Haven, Pa. – What started as a "No Shave November" beard contest ended with a kindhearted monetary donation to the Clinton County SPCA.

Dusty Heggenstaller, who works for Williamsport Electric, recently won his company's "No Shave November" contest. The prize was $400.

But instead of spending the money on himself, Heggenstaller decided to donate the money to his favorite local charity: the Clinton County SPCA!

The SPCA announced the donation on their Facebook page Saturday.

"Thank you Dusty and Williamsport Electric for your support!" the SPCA said.