Williamsport, Pa. – The Community Theatre League (CTL) is excited to reopen to the public with Neil Simon’s touching comedy, “Brighton Beach Memoirs.” This production will mark the theatre’s return to indoor public performances since closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At 20% capacity, the Community Theatre League will have a limited number of tickets on sale for each performance, encouraging social distancing, requiring masks to be worn by audiences, staff, and actors, taking temperatures at the door, and having sanitizing stations available.

"Brighton Beach Memoirs" is set in the Brighton Beach area of Brooklyn during the Great Depression. Eugene, dreaming of baseball and girls, must cope with the mundane existence of his family life: formidable mother, overworked father, and his worldly older brother Stanley.

Throw into the mix his widowed Aunt Blanche and her two young (but rapidly aging) daughters and have a recipe for hilarity, served up in Neil Simon’s usual style. The show premiered on Broadway in 1983 and was revived in 2009, with a movie released in 1986.

The production is directed by Jonathan Hetler, who returns to CTL after being seen in "Little Shop of Horrors" and "She Loves Me."

For Hetler, it’s a bittersweet return. “I have loved getting to direct for CTL, a theatre that I grew up in and with since high school,” he says, “The bitter part has been the circumstances that led me back to central Pennsylvania. I was working for a regional theatre in Milwaukee as COVID struck. The pandemic changed everything including the opportunity to continue work there. Unfortunately, this has been the case for so many artists right now. The bright spot is being able to create something right now, especially in person. It has been a gift and I am truly thankful to CTL for the opportunity.”

Hetler approached the period-piece production through contemporary eyes while working on bringing the show to life. “‘Brighton Beach Memoirs’ feels like a show set today, but in period clothing. As I researched the play, I discovered that the parallels between 1937 and 2020 are uncanny. Some of the overlaps include being in the midst of a severe economic depression, high unemployment rate, rationed food supply, inability to pay rent, family members having to move in with each other, and even though it is not a plot point, people needing to quarantine. To expound, Scarlet Fever had spread during the early 1900’s and if you had contracted the disease, you and your household would need to quarantine for thirty days. Discovering all of these ties only affirmed the need to direct such a timely piece. Despite all these serious characteristics, Neil Simon’s play is a comedy that explores human life in the midst of unfortunate circumstances.”

“Don’t worry you’ll laugh, I promise,” he adds. He also stressed that the show highlights the importance of family and hope – something everybody could use a little more of right now.

Seth Sponhouse, the Community Theatre League’s Executive Director, is excited to welcome audiences back to CTL. “The past seven months have not been easy for anyone, but the arts and nonprofit companies have especially taken a hit. We at CTL have constantly been evaluating our policies and procedures to keep everyone safe. We were able to successfully and safely run our summer camps, an outdoor production of ‘Bring It On’ this summer, and now have a daytime theatre program for students in hybrid learning situations. Bringing ‘Brighton Beach Memoirs’ to the stage is our next step in helping the arts in Williamsport come back to life.”

Sponhouse encourages everyone to check out CTL’s COVID-19 safety procedures at ctlshows.com/safety. “We are looking out for our audiences, for our casts, for everyone connected to CTL,” he adds, “We are working within state and national guidelines, and will continue to monitor things closely.”

Hetler and the production team have worked within CTL’s safety guidelines since August to make the show as safe as possible for actors and audience, including wearing masks for the production.

“Creating theatre during a pandemic is truly a challenge, but one that I wanted to explore,” Hetler says, “New protocols like taking temperatures and wearing masks are now part of the everyday norm on and off stage. In addition, we have added understudies for each role. This is common practice in theater, but it is an essential practice now. Keeping the actors safe has always been our priority, but in this new COVID-era, it becomes all the more important. And yet, I am always nervous that someone within the cast or crew will become ill or be exposed and be required to quarantine. If that happens, there will be even more work to do. This is why we are taking all the necessary precautions with the hope that we never will have to act on them. It is truly uncharted territory.”

Sponhouse thanks CTL’s friends and family for their support since March. “CTL has been reaching out into our community in a variety of ways, and we do it all for our ‘fans.’ From online concerts on Facebook to our limited in-person events like the Ray of Light Awards in June, we remain theatre by the community and for the community. I want to thank the people who have made donations and contributions to CTL, those who have attended and supported our events, and everyone who has helped us continue to be a light to the community during these dark times.”

Hetler adds, “With most theaters shut down well into 2021, we each must do our part to support art, art institutions, and most importantly artists. It will take a very long time for our industry to recover and in the meantime, many are having to find ways to adapt to survive. Do whatever you can to help and show your support!”

The cast of “Brighton Beach” includes CTL regulars Adam Fox as Eugene, Marie Fox as Kate, Jason Kriner as Jack, with Hannah Bastian, Chase Bower, and Sloan Wood and CTL newcomer Samantha Storm as Blanche. Understudies include Aleah Stahlnecker and Janel Stahlnecker.

The production staff includes Jonathan Hetler (director), Heather Myers (stage manager), Phill Haney, Gerry Gold, Brenda Nichols, and William Young.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ctlshows.com or by phone at (570) 327-1777. Reservations are strongly recommended due to limited seating. Shows will take place at the following dates and times:

Friday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 8 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, November 12 at 7:30pm

Friday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 15 at 2 p.m.

“Brighton Beach Memoirs” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.