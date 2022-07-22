Williamsport, Pa. — In 2019, Aly Creasy, a nine-year-old girl from Muncy, was in the emergency room. Aly's grandmother visited with a surprise gift that would eventually inspire a global charity project: a plush monkey.

The plush toy gave Aly comfort during the difficult experience. Later that year, after she turned ten years old, Aly began raising funds to buy plush monkeys for other hospitalized children.

Since the humble start of collecting small change for toys, Aly's Monkey Movement has evolved into a full-on nonprofit organization with a mission to "change the world, one monkey at a time."

Just a few years after its inception, the charity has donated over 6,500 plush monkeys to sick and injured children.

To boost Aly's Monkey Movement, the Williamsport Crosscutters hosted a Monkey Movement Night on July 8. The team and coaches wore special jerseys that were available to purchase in an online auction, raising $4,761.75 for the charity. The game was also sponsored by UPMC and KISS.FM.

A check was presented to Aly’s Monkey Movement prior to the July 15 Crosscutters game.

