Williamsport, Pa. — For the sixth year in a row, the Williamsport Crosscutters has devoted fundraising efforts to the American Rescue Workers non-profit in Williamsport.

During the 2022 season, the Williamsport Crosscutters collected $7,626 in nightly 50/50 raffle ticket sales. This week, the Crosscutters presented the American Rescue Workers with the proceeds via an oversized check.

The nightly 50/50 raffle is presented by the Crosscutters and the Pitch In Charitable Foundation, a non-profit foundation of professional baseball teams.

The Williamsport Crosscutters have donated over $39,000 to ARW through raffle ticket sales over the last six seasons.

Cutters Vice-President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi stated, “The American Rescue Workers is a great organization, run by great people, doing great work. We know that the donated funds are put to good use, helping the most vulnerable in our community in their time of need.”

The American Rescue Workers is a faith-based nonprofit that has been helping prevent hunger and homelessness in Lycoming County since 1934. The group provides shelter and social services to over a thousand homeless people annually.

ARW serves 76,000 meals to shelter residents per year, distributes 3-day emergency grocery supplies to over 1,000 families per month, and gives over $350,000 in emergency rental and utility help to families. ARW also helps people with work programs, shelter, food, case management, and spiritual guidance.

The American Rescue Workers operate 10 thrift stores in Central Pennsylvania, three shelters, and the American Rescue Workers Community Church. Its primary funding comes from reselling and recycling donated goods in thrift stores. Other funding comes from grants and donations.

