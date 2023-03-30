Williamsport, Pa. — The annual Cutters 5K is set to return on Saturday, June 24 at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

In the spirit of its beneficiary, Hope Enterprises, the 5K will be accessible to people of all ages and abilities, including those who use wheelchairs, strollers, and any other wheeled mobility equipment.

The race through Williamsport's west end begins at 9 a.m. with registration opening at 8 a.m. Runners, walkers, and rollers will start outside of the ballpark's main gate, with the final leg of the race taking place inside of the stadium.

All proceeds benefit Hope Enterprises and The Hope Foundation.

Cutters Vice-President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi said, “We are proud that the Cutters 5K has generated well over $112,000 for Hope Enterprises and the Hope Foundation over the years. The Cutters are honored to partner with Hope in raising funds to help them provide much needed services and support to so many individuals in our community.”

Registration is $25 per person. All participants who register by June 9 are guaranteed a free a race t-shirt. Online registration is available at FalconRaceTiming.com (click on Registration). Entry forms and more information can be found by visiting Crosscutters.com or the Crosscutters offices at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three overall male and female walkers in addition to the top three runners in eight male and female age categories. The fastest overall male and female finisher will have the opportunity to throw out ceremonial first pitches at the Williamsport Crosscutters game on June 30.

For those who want to support the cause but are unable to participate on race day, a Virtual Race option is offered allowing racers to sign up and walk or run when and where you like. All virtual racers will be mailed a race t-shirt.

The race is sponsored in part by; Bower Electric, Highmark, Hamilton Patriot, Horizon FCU, iHeart Media, Lamar, Muncy Bank & Trust, Williamsport Sun-Gazette, and Woodlands Bank.

