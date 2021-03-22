Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport Community Concert Association (WCCA) will merge with Lycoming College in a decision which will not only enhance the college's offerings, but will ensure the WCCA remains a pillar of the local community.

Through this new relationship with Lycoming College, the legacy of the WCCA will be sustained and the concerts and musical performances provided through the College’s department of music will be augmented and enriched. Lycoming College’s WCCA Endowed Program Fund will bring a diversity of musical performances to the Williamsport region, nurturing public interest in high quality music as well as encouraging a deeper appreciation for the performing arts.

“It was a difficult decision for the Williamsport Community Concert Association to transition our assets along with our musical mission to another institution. Our Board of Directors celebrates that, by such donation to Lycoming College, we have found a promising and exciting path forward to continue our treasured 93-year legacy in a most meaningful and lasting way,” said Cynthia Staiman Vosk, president, Williamsport Community Concert Association.

WCCA has been a source of pleasure, enrichment, and inspiration to area residents since 1928 by providing an affordable annual series of outstanding performances by world-renowned musical artists. WCCA and the Lycoming College music department will work together to fulfill the WCCA’s mission and to remain deeply involved in community arts by offering concerts and guest performances every year.

“Lycoming College is pleased to be entrusted with the legacy of the WCCA. We look forward to expanding the variety of concerts and artists that will perform in Williamsport with the support of the new WCCA Endowed Program Fund,” said Philip Sprunger, provost of Lycoming College. “We want to thank Cynthia Staiman Vosk and the WCCA board for the opportunity to carry on the rich history of the organization as we seek to enhance the musical and cultural life of the city.”

“WCCA and Lycoming College both have deep musical roots in the city of Williamsport, and by working together, we’ll be able to more strongly influence local music appreciation and enrich the range of concerts available to the Williamsport community,” said William Ciabattari, Ph.D., associate professor of music and chair of the department at Lycoming College. “We look forward to the first live concert in which we can celebrate this new chapter in the life of the WCCA and its relationship with the music program at Lycoming College.”