CityHallWmspt_2020.jpg
Kathy Kolb

Williamsport, Pa. – As a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, access to Williamsport City Hall will be by appointment only.

Mayor Derek Slaughter announced the changes will go into effect immediately in a press release sent today. 

To make an appointment, individuals are asked to call ahead to the office they would like to visit. 

The numbers are: 

Mayor’s Office – 570.327.7566

City Treasurer – 570.327.7521

Codes – 570.327.7519

Police – 570.327.7661

City Clerk – 570.327.7504

Community Development – 570.327.7577

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.