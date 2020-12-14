Williamsport, Pa. – As a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, access to Williamsport City Hall will be by appointment only.
Mayor Derek Slaughter announced the changes will go into effect immediately in a press release sent today.
To make an appointment, individuals are asked to call ahead to the office they would like to visit.
The numbers are:
Mayor’s Office – 570.327.7566
City Treasurer – 570.327.7521
Codes – 570.327.7519
Police – 570.327.7661
City Clerk – 570.327.7504
Community Development – 570.327.7577