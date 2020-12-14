Williamsport, Pa. – As a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, access to Williamsport City Hall will be by appointment only.

Mayor Derek Slaughter announced the changes will go into effect immediately in a press release sent today.

To make an appointment, individuals are asked to call ahead to the office they would like to visit.

The numbers are:

Mayor’s Office – 570.327.7566

City Treasurer – 570.327.7521

Codes – 570.327.7519

Police – 570.327.7661

City Clerk – 570.327.7504

Community Development – 570.327.7577