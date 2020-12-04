Williamsport, Pa. – City Alliance Church in Williamsport is nearly done adding an ADA compliant ramp to their main entrance, located at the corner of 4th St. and Elmira St.

“We are really excited that this ramp will open our doors to more people. We believe that the message of the gospel we proclaim every Sunday is good news for all people and we eagerly anticipate the finishing of the ramp and the completion of our overall ADA compliant plan,” said Brandon Rathbun City Alliance's Outreach Director.

The front ramp project started earlier this fall and will be finished just in time for Christmas. The ramp will open on the Elmira Street entrance, allowing guests easy access to the inside of the building.

The ramp is the first in a multi-step project to be ADA compliant throughout the building.

The next step City Alliance plans to take is making their first-floor bathroom ADA compliant, which is slated to begin in the following calendar year.

“This is a great step forward for our church. We are extremely thankful for the generous gift of a former First Baptist Church member to which made this project possible. We would also like to thank the local contractors who have helped us thus far,” said Tyler Mechtly, a City Alliance Trustee who is overseeing the project.