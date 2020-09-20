Williamsport, Pa. -- Knock, Knock. Who's there? The Williamsport Bureau of Fire, here to see if you'd like your smoke detectors checked.

Fire Chief Mark Killian announced the door-to-door checks will be part of a "Williamsport Safe Program" starting next month. The program is related to a grant the Bureau of Fire received to improve fire safety measures.

On Thursday, the Williamsport Bureau of Fire announced it had received a $51,512.03 award from the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) 2019 Fire Prevention and Safety Grant program. The award will be used to kick off the Williamsport S.A.F.E (Smoke Alarms For Everyone) program.

The S.A.F.E program involves outreach to neighborhoods that are at highest risk for fire over the next year.

Funds will be used to purchase long-life battery smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, and outreach materials to be used as the Bureau conducts door-to-door fire safety checks and smoke alarm installations.

While the grant funding will be used to assist with the program over the first year, the Williamsport S.A.F.E program will be a multi-year effort with a goal of reducing the risk of fire and physical injury in owner-occupied residents within the city by performing door-to-door smoke alarm installations and home safety inspections.

Across the country, almost three of every five home fire deaths occurred in homes with no working smoke alarms, and over the last five years, smoke alarms were present in only 50% of owner-occupied home fires within the city. The bureau's objective is a 90% decrease in the number of owner-occupied home fires within the city where smoke alarms are not present.

The Williamsport Bureau of Fire is committed to providing a safe and resilient community for those who live, work, and travel through the city. Anyone who is in need of a smoke alarm is invited to call the Williamsport Bureau of Fire at (570) 327-1602.