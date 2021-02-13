Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport Bureau of Fire will be conducting training drills at the Genetti Hotel in downtown Williamsport over the next few weekends.

The training events will take place on February 16th, 22nd, 26th, and March 1st from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. Parking on William Street will not be available from W. 4th Street to W. Edwin St. beginning the morning of each day. Additionally, William Street will be barricaded from 12:00 p.m. until about 3:30 p.m.

The purpose of the drill is to evaluate and improve the Bureau's response to a medium-rise building. The definition of a medium-rise building is one that is five to ten stories and equipped with an elevator. Established training objectives will evaluate certain performance criteria.

The Williamsport Bureau of Fire appreciates the Genetti Hotel management for their willingness to participate in making Williamsport a safer place.