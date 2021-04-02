Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport Bureau of Fire is looking for dedicated individuals to join their team. The application process to become a member of the Williamsport Bureau of Fire is open.

“Our hiring process involves submitting an application, passing a written exam, physical agility test, and oral interview before being placed on our hiring list,” said the Bureau in their Facebook Post.

Becoming a member of the Williamsport Bureau of Fire comes with benefits such as health insurance, vision insurance, dental insurance, paid vacation and sick time, pension benefits, higher education incentives, and life insurance.

Those interested can apply here. All applications are due by June 18.