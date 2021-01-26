Williamsport, Pa. -- "Bicycles can make our community a better place to live and work." Local biking enthusiasts Louisa and David Stone have put this belief into the efforts of the Williamsport Bicycle Recycle, located in the Pajama Factory at 1307 Park Avenue in Williamsport since April of 2013.

"We want to empower people so that they can confidently ride a bike and know how to repair it," said Louisa Stone.

That's the basic goal of Williamsport Bicycle Recycle, which offers access to the benefits of bicycling through hands-on programs, volunteer projects, and a neighborhood bike shop.

"We accept bikes and bike parts donations from the community, refurbish them, and sell them at a reasonable price," said Stone, listing adult, young adult, and kids’ bikes for every type of adventure on thier inventory list.

"We also work with people to repair their bikes. In our well-equipped shop, you do not drop a bike off for us to fix," Stone explained. "You bring your bike into our shop and for a small fee, we will work with you and teach you repair techniques. You leave with a repaired bike and the knowledge to maintain it."

The League of American Bicyclists recognized the Bicycle Recycle programs to promote bicycling by awarding the non-profit, Factory Works, as a Bicycle Friendly Business.

"We are pleased to be recognized for our efforts to encourage a more welcoming atmosphere for bicycling employees, customers, and the community," said Stone.

The Build-a-Bike and Earn-a-Bike programs provide affordable solutions for individuals or families to learn bike repair as they refurbish a bike of their choosing from the donations inventory. COVID-19 has changed how Williamsport Bicycle Recycle can operate, but these programs are still available by appointment, and now is the perfect time to get started on a bike project before the Spring riding season.

Community outreach programs with organizations such as the Williamsport Branch YMCA are outlined on the Williamsport Bicycle Recycle Facebook page.

Williamsport Bicycle Recycle looks forward to resuming bike maintenance and repair classes as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a threat to the community. Current hours of operation are Tuesdays, 4-6 p.m., or by appointment. "Right now we are doing some remodeling, hopefully adding some space for bike storage," said Stone.

For the most up-to-date information regarding shop hours, community events, classes, and Bike Advocacy work, please visit WilliamsportBicycleRecycle.org.

To make an appointment, send a message via Facebook or call 570-916-2940.

"We are always looking for volunteer bike mechanics, those wanting to learn, general shop cleaning/organizing, social media/communications, graphic and web designers," said Stone. "We also welcome event organizers, community outreach coordinators, or local citizens wishing to organize a group ride or other event."

Williamsport Bicycle Recycle is a member of the non-profit 501c3 Factory Works. They observe all COVID-19 mitigation requirements as specified by the State of Pa.