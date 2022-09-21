A $70,000 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will be channeled toward improvements in the City of Williamsport.

The City is preparing a comprehensive recreation, park, open space, and green infrastructure plan to utilize the funds.

The competitive grant, awarded through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program, will update a 16-year-old master plan and incorporate increased accessibility, connectivity, and emerging recreation trends into parks and outdoor spaces throughout the City.

The project in Williamsport is one of 330 projects across Pennsylvania to receive a sum of the total grant investment of $90 million through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program. The program assists local governments and related organizations in expanding access to parks and recreation and promoting conservation throughout the Commonwealth.

The comprehensive plan will update a 2006 master plan for Williamsport’s system of parks. The previous plan evaluated opportunities for improvement in the City’s neighborhood parks, including Newberry Park, Lose Park, Young’s Woods Park, and Shaw Place Park. The updated plan will include an opportunity for public feedback on the recreation improvements.

The plan will focus on developing an overall system of parks, trails, sports fields, and playgrounds that provide a diverse range of recreational opportunities for residents and will identify ways to connect the City’s neighborhoods to recreational areas.

“The plan provides an important opportunity for the City of Williamsport to evaluate its current recreational offerings and work with the community to develop a vision for future investment in recreational infrastructure throughout the City," Mayor Slaughter said.

Related to future opportunities, Mayor Slaughter continued, “This plan positions the City of Williamsport to capitalize on the historic levels of investment in outdoor recreational infrastructure in Pennsylvania and I want to thank DCNR for their ongoing commitment to Williamsport. I look forward to updating our comprehensive plan to continue to upgrade our recreation, parks, and open spaces.”

