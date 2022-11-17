The Montoursville Rotary Club will be hosting a benefit Ballroom Dance in the Williamsport Airport Terminal this weekend.

The dance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7-9:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person at the door.

Years ago, the Montoursville Rotary Club started ballroom dances at Divine Providence Hospital as a fundraiser for the organization. The club split the total fundraising dollars between the hospital and the club up until the Covid pandemic hit and they were no longer able to host the event at the hospital.

The President of the Montoursville Rotary Club, Ron Inman, explained that the idea to use the currently vacant airport terminal came up during a Rotary Club meeting.

Inman, an Associate Professor of the Penn College Aviation Department noted the use of the airport terminal for a flea market a few months back as the inspiration for the idea.

According to Inman, after speaking with Richard Howell, the Executive Director of the Williamsport Regional Airport, the event was approved. Inman hopes to makes this a monthly event in the terminal.

Inman said the Ballroom Dances are wonderful because they are a practice in good exercise, and there is plenty of space at the airport for the occasion. All dancing is set to recorded music. Inman is one of the two area ballroom instructors that will be in attendance.

All beginners are welcome to join and will be helped and encouraged by all those around.