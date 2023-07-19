Recent changes to passport policies have raised a number of questions on passport policies among Pennsylvanians.

The Office of Congressman Dan Meuser has experienced an influx of requests from constituents seeking help expediting their passport applications.

The questions surfaced, in part, from a recent change by many tourist destinations: U.S. citizens will be required to have at least six months of validity left on their passports in order to travel.

Congressman Meuser is releasing the PSA below in an effort to inform residents across Pennsylvania. Residents can also visit Meuser's website section titled "passport" for more information.

Tips:

Always check the expiration date on your passport before making plans to travel internationally.

Apply several months in advance for a new passport or passport renewal.

New Entry Requirements:

Many countries around the world now require American citizens to have a passport that is valid for at least six months at the time of travel. This means you could be denied entry to a country you are visiting – even if your passport is not expired.

at the time of travel. This means you could be denied entry to a country you are visiting – even if your passport is not expired. Europe’s 27 Schengen Area countries, which include France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and Greece, strictly enforce the six-month validity rule.

Applying for a Passport, Renewing a Passport, and Helpful Resources:

The routine processing time for renewing your passport through the State Department is 10 to 13 weeks , and the expedited passport renewal time is 7 to 9 weeks .

, and the expedited passport renewal time is . How to apply for a passport for the first time .

. How to apply for a passport for your child below age 16 .

. How to apply or renew a passport for your child aged 16-17 .

. How to renew your passport by mail as an adult .

. How to apply for a passport if you are physically outside of the United States.

of the United States. How to change your name or correct an error on your passport.

an error on your passport. How to report your passport lost or stolen .

. How to check your passport application status.

If residents of Pennsylvania’s Ninth District find themselves in a bind with limited time before traveling, Congressman Meuser’s office may be able to help. If a constituent’s passport is expired or expiring and they are within 14 days of traveling, residents may contact Congressman Meuser’s office, where staff can work with the State Department on the constituent’s behalf.

The office recommends that residents renew their passports or apply for a new one through the standard procedures as soon as possible. While Congressman Meuser’s office has successfully handled hundreds of emergency passport cases this year, the office cannot guarantee they will be able to resolve everyone's passport situations.

To request assistance with a passport, residents of PA-09 can fill out the privacy release form or call the Congressman’s Pottsville office at (570) 781-6370 or Washington, DC office at (202) 225-6511.

