Williamsport, Pa. - In a year in which we've collectively had to live by a new norm, health care workers have been under immense stress in the fight against COVID-19. Doctors, nurses, and other health professionals have worked grueling hours, faced health risks, and dealt with PPE and facility shortages in the combat of the current global pandemic.

Susan Branton, MD, medical director, Breast Health Services, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region, and medical staff president, UPMC Williamsport spoke on the need for masking to combat this virus.

“Masking has been very important for us as a health system to really emphasize trying to get control of the pandemic. We were early adopters of mask wearing all through the pandemic and have really emphasized both inside, and outside, on our campus facilities," said Dr. Branton. "We really encouraged our providers and our patients to carry through with that into the rest of their life outside of the health system because it’s shown to be so helpful in stopping the spread.”

Dr. Branton acknowledged that the information over the course of the pandemic from organizations such as the CDC has not always been consistent, but applauded the research and work being done to bring new and updated information.

While COVID-19 cases in Lycoming and neighboring counties continue to increase, those on the front lines are asking the community to remain strict and diligent in doing their part to help combat the spread of the virus. Though mask fatigue is setting in, Dr. Branton said it is vitally important to continue masking, washing your hands, and sanitizing regularly.

“Even though case numbers are going up, there’s a lot of misinformation, and feelings of ‘we’re just so tired of wearing these masks and we’re wearing them now and it’s not really stopping the spread,’" she said.

"It’s hard for everybody to follow through and know how important it still really is to wear the masks. I think as mask fatigue started in our community, that’s when we did start to see a little bit more of rates going up. And that’s why it’s still so important to get the message out," she said. Masking, hand washing, and limiting social gatherings are super important.

In addition to maintaining safe and healthy practices, these nurses and doctors need help from those closest to them in their daily lives at home.

Dr. Branton’s daughter, Sam, is a freshman at the University of Pittsburgh, now home for the holidays. She maintains her mask diligence not only for herself, but for her mother and any patients her mother may encounter on a daily basis.

“We did really well with cases at Pitt. We were wearing our masks 24/7, everytime you stepped out of your dorm room you were required to wear a mask. I think that was a big part of it. All of the college students are wearing their masks because we want to get back to the point of having a normal college experience and making sure we’re not getting our relatives sick,” Sam said.

Sam acknowledged the difference in mask prevalence in the Lycoming county area compared to being on campus or in the surrounding area in Pittsburgh. “You don’t see anyone without a mask even outside because you’re so close all the time and there are so many people. I’ve definitely noticed a difference,” she said between Lycoming County and Pittsburgh.

As numbers in the area continue to increase, Dr. Branton noted that more people are beginning to have a direct connection to someone who is personally experiencing the impact of this pandemic as opposed to at the beginning, when numbers were fortunately low in our area. She hopes that these new connections are making people aware that this is a “reality” and not “made up or promoted by those in power.”

Dr. Branton urges people to continue to educate themselves on the scientific evidence, and how masking is able to thwart the spread of COVID-19 to those who may be high risk, or have a compromised immune system.

“Right now the numbers going up have placed a lot of increased stress on the facilities for health care, but also placed a huge amount of stress on our health workers. Nurses, all the people it takes to run the hospital, everybody from the people who run the units to the environmental services people that work in the system to keep the rooms clean,” Dr. Branton said. “It’s just put such a stress on so many of those in the healthcare field that anything we can do to limit exposures at this point is definitely going to be helpful.”

Seeing the first-hand toll this pandemic has taken on her mother and the way it has impacted her daily life, Sam continues to urge the community to do their part in keeping each other safe.

“I make sure to wear my mask everywhere I go because I know my mom is coming home and I’m spending time with her in our household. It’s frustrating to see people [not masking], especially when I missed out on so much. High school graduation wasn’t what it was supposed to be, and college isn’t what it was supposed to be, so it’d be nice to see everyone wearing their masks so we could get back to a more normal time,” said Sam.

“Masks do work.” Dr. Branton says, “There’s good data out there for that and some of the reasons that we’ve seen numbers going up right now are more related to people getting lax with their masks more so than anything else. We need to continue to remain diligent, not only in protecting yourself but protecting all the lives you come into contact with.”

