The tradition of dropping something on New Year's Eve, also known as the "New Year's Eve Ball Drop," originated in Times Square, New York City. It is a long-standing tradition that dates back to 1907, when the first ball drop took place to mark the start of 1908.

According to the Times Square Alliance, the event was created by Adolph Ochs, the owner of The New York Times newspaper. Ochs wanted to create a grand celebration in Times Square to mark the start of the new year, and he saw the ball drop as a symbol of the new year's arrival.

The first ball drop was a simple affair, with a 700-pound iron and wood ball being lowered from the flagpole atop One Times Square. The ball was adorned with 100 light bulbs, and it was dropped at midnight to mark the start of 1908.

Over the years, the ball drop has evolved into a grand spectacle, with millions of people gathering in Times Square to watch the ball drop and ring in the new year.

Today, the ball is a 12-foot-diameter, 11,875-pound geodesic sphere made of Waterford Crystal, and it is illuminated by 32,256 LED lights. The ball is lowered from a flagpole on the roof of One Times Square, and it takes 60 seconds to descend the final 77 feet to the ground.

The tradition of the New Year's Eve Ball Drop has become an iconic symbol of New Year's Eve celebrations around the world, with many cities and towns adopting their own versions of the ball drop to mark the start of the new year. Here’s a list of drops going on around Pennsylvania.

