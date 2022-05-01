Harrisburg, Pa. — A former employee of an infant formula factory in Michigan claims the company falsified records, released untested formula, and retaliated against employees who raised concerns, according to lawmakers.

Abbott Nutrition issued a voluntary in February after reports of possible bacterial contamination affecting Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas. The contaminated product led to four hospitalizations and at least two deaths.

Now lawmakers are asking when the manufacturers knew of the deadly contamination and why it took months for the Food and Drug Administration to act.

“No parent or caregiver should have to live in fear of feeding their children contaminated formula, but because of the delay to recall Abbott formula, too many faced that gut-wrenching reality," U.S. Senator Bob Casey said. "Every new development about contaminated formula only leads to more questions about what Abbott knew and when. We need answers, both from Abbott and the FDA, and I’m going to keep pushing on behalf of parents and caregivers who deserve unequivocal access to safe, quality formula.”

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (R-CT), who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, presented a 34-page letter from the whistleblower to the Office of the Inspector General, which outlined troubling information about the facility, she said, including:

Falsification of records relating to testing of seals, signing verifications without adequate knowledge, failure to maintain accurate maintenance records, shipping packages with fill weights lower than what was on the label, and more;

Releasing untested infant formula;

Hiding information during a 2019 FDA audit;

Lax practices associated with clean in place procedures;

Lack of traceability of the product;

Failure to take corrective measures once the company knew their testing procedures were deficient;

An atmosphere of retaliation against any employee who raised concerns about company practices.

According to the FDA, the agency first learned of the potential link between a case of Cronobacter sakazakii, a rare and deadly foodborne pathogen, and powdered infant formula manufactured by Abbott in September, DeLauro noted. Near the same time, the agency inspected the same plant where this formula was made and uncovered numerous violations of regulations that are intended to prevent this type of contamination.

Alarmingly, the FDA had also inspected the facility two years prior and uncovered similar issues, she added.

By October, the FDA had seen a copy of the whistleblower's report, but didn't interview the witness until late December, DeLauro said. The FDA didn't inspect the plant until Jan. 31 and it was another 17 days before the recall was finally issued.

"Why did the FDA not spring into action?" DeLauro asked. "Why did it take four months to pull this formula off store shelves? How many infants were fed contaminated formula during this time, by parents who trusted that the formula they were buying was safe?"

Abbott Nutrition is the exclusive supplier of many states' Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition program, which covers and estimated 1.2 million children, DeLauro explained.

DeLauro called on the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services and Office of Inspector General to investigate the FDA's response to the outbreak.

“Based on reports, I am concerned the agency acted too slowly in pulling potentially dangerous infant formula off store shelves, which may have resulted in additional illnesses and death,” she said. “The delay between the September inspection and the recall raises serious questions about the FDA’s ability to adequately regulate the infant formula industry. It seems evident that the FDA could have acted sooner to prevent additional illnesses and deaths after the initial inspection."

