Wellsboro, Pa. — The Totally Ninja Raccoons, a trio of brothers who star in their own children's book series, will be playing hide-and-seek in Wellsboro for another year. This exclusive Wellsboro event will enter its fourth run on Saturday, July 1 starting at 9 a.m.

Throughout July, families are invited to find illustrations of the Totally Ninja Raccoons in 30 of the area's businesses. Both locals and tourists are encouraged to join!

Prior to playing hide-and-seek with the Raccoons, From My Shelf Books & Gifts hosted the Candlewick Press Search for Where's Waldo in Wellsboro. The search for Waldo was canceled in 2020 due to COVID, so the Raccoons took over.

The Totally Ninja Raccoons are the creation of local author and owner of From My Shelf Books & Gifts, Kevin Coolidge. The books were written for children who might find reading uninteresting. By including local folklore and action, the Raccoons' adventures are intended to be especially engaging.

Given that ninjas are masters of stealth, pairing the Raccoons with a hide-and-seek event was a natural fit!

The 30 businesses participating in the game will have free passports with a list of all locations where the Raccoons are hiding. When a visitor finds the Raccoons in a location, the business will stamp their card.

All cards must be returned to From My Shelf Books & Gifts no later than 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 to qualify for a prize.

"Visiting kids sometimes worry about not having time to search at all businesses," said Kasey Coolidge, manager of From My Shelf Books. "We reassure them that everyone who plays has a chance to win prizes sponsored by the participating businesses."

In other words, it's okay if not all of the Raccoons are found. A partially-stamped card still qualifies for prize drawings.

"At each place the Totally Ninja Raccoons are found, the searcher's passport must be signed or stamped in order for his or her tickets to be placed in the prize jar," said Kasey.

The names of the winners will be drawn on August 1 and posted on the From My Shelf Books & Gifts Facebook page.

“We will draw for prizes on Tuesday, Aug. 1, but it won’t be done live as it has been in the past,” Kasey said. “Those who win will be notified by phone. That’s why it is important searchers include their phone number on their passports.”

Among the prizes are $100 in cash, gift certificates, items donated by participating businesses, and Wellsboro Chamber Dollars.

“For the first time, 30 businesses rather than 25 will be hiding the raccoon brothers due to increased interest,” Kasey explained. “For more information about the hunt and to see videos about participating businesses, go to the From My Shelf Books & Gifts Facebook page and click on 'Where Are The Totally Ninja Raccoons?'"

Participating businesses include:

Antiques to Zebras, 5 East Avenue, Suite 101

Café 1905 at 45 Main Street

CBJ Collective at 5½ East Avenue

C.S. Sports at 81 Main Street

Cutting Edge Wellness & Nutrition at 19 Waln Street

Dunham’s Department Store at 45 Main Street

Dunkin’ Donuts at 7 Main Street

Farmer’s Daughters at 11719 Route 6

Frog Hut at 29 Tioga Street

From My Shelf Books & Gifts at 7 East Avenue – home of The Totally Ninja Raccoons!

Garrison’s Clothing at 89-91 Main Street

Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main Street

Highland Chocolates at 82 Main Street

In My Shoes at 85 Main Street

Karen’s Country Store at 15 Main Street

Krout’s Creations & More at 5 East Avenue, Suite 102

Kelly’s Canyon Country Crafts at 31 Waln Street

NTCH (Northern Tier Children’s Home) Thrift Store at 1916 Charleston Road

Omi of the Canyon at 4181 Route 660

PA Wilds Gift Shop at Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road

Pine Creek Outfitters at 5142 Route 6

Rough Around the Edges at 5 East Avenue, Suite 109

StacyKay’s Café at 17 Charleston Street

Tioga Office Products at 96 East Avenue

Tony’s Italian Cuisine at 3 Main Street

Treasure N’ Treats at 5 East Avenue, Suite 104

Wild Asaph Outfitters at 71 Main Street

Wellsboro House Restaurant & Brewery at 34 Charleston Street

The Yellow Basket Gift Shoppe & Ice Cream Shop at 2744 Route 660

