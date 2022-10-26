What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year.

Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area.

October 28-30

Bradford County

95th Towanda Halloween Parade: Oct. 29, 7 p.m. Parade route will begin on the Merrill Parkway at Mix Avenue and finish at Progress Plaza. The parkway will close at 4 p.m. John P. Merrill Parkway, Towanda.

Wiliams Subaru Trunk or Treat: Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m. Bring the kids out for a fun night with lots of candy! Williams Subaru, 1730 Elmira St., Sayre.

Fallin' into Fun: Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft and vendor show, Chinese auction, and bake sale. Sayre Elks, 5 Elmer Ave., Sayre.

Clinton County

The Castanea Township Halloween Parade: Oct. 30, 4 p.m. The parade will feature marching bands from Central Mountain, and Bucktail High School, as well as Sugar Valley Charter School, floats, emergency vehicles, decorated vehicles, costumed walkers, and candy. A free children’s Halloween Magic Show will follow at the fire hall beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Columbia County

Hallo-Fun Weekends at Knoebels: Oct. 27 (6-10 p.m.), 28 (2-10 p.m.), 29 (12-5 p.m.), Knoebels Amusement Resort, Elysburg, Pa. Trunk or Treat at Forks Farm: Oct. 30, 4-8 p.m. A free fun-filled family event! The barn has been decorated for spooky season, so make sure to check it out before Halloween is over! Set up a trunk for our Trunk-or-Treat and hand out candy to promote your, club, business, or organization! Costumes are encouraged but not required! Trunk or Treat at the Bloomsburg Fair Farmer's Market: Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors, crafts, and Halloween activities. Wear your costume and you might just win a prize! Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg. Trunk or Treat: Oct. 28, 6-7:30 p.m. St. Luke Lutheran Church is hosting an indoor Halloween fun night. 9 St. Luke's Way, Lightstreet.

Lycoming County

Fly into Fall Air Market: Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come out and enjoy a great day at Williamsport Regional Airport. Dozens of vendors will be selling homemade crafts and goods, such as wreaths, customized signs, and jewelry. There will be wine tastings and a buffet lunch available at Simply Savor on the Fly Cafe.

Free parking is available and private pilots are encouraged to also fly in for the day and enjoy! Williamsport Regional Airport, 724 Airport Road, Montoursville.

PIAA Soccer playoffs!

Boomer's Drive-Thru Trick or Treat: Oct. 28, 6-9 p.m. Free for kids ages 14 and under who attend in costume!

New Trail Brewing Co. Pints for Pups costume parade: Oct. 29, 12-7 p.m.

New Trail will be donating a portion of draft sales to Lycoming County SPCA, who will be on hand with some of the adoptable dogs. Look for the dogstagram wall, and listen to Tom Graham live 3-6, and more!

Montour County

Goodwill Hose Pig Roast: Oct. 29, 3 p.m. Join the Goodwill Hose Company for an open house celebration of its 150th anniversary. The event will feature pulled pork and corn on the cob to purchase, as well as free hot chocolate, cake, and candy. There will be fire truck tours and an appearance by Sparky. Goodwill Fire Hall, 537 Center Street, Danville.

Montour DeLong Community Fair Trunk or Treat: Oct. 29, 6 p.m. Montour DeLong Fairgrounds, 5848 Broadway Road, Danville.

Fall Festival at First Baptist Church: Oct. 29, 1 p.m. Live music, hayrides, obstacle courses, hot dogs and hamburgers, cotton candy, hot apple cider and cocoa, corn hole, apple dumplings and ice cream, popcorn, gospel tent and littles play area. 12 Brookside Drive, Danville.

Northumberland County

Food Truck Frenzy: Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A large variety of foods offered by over 20 food trucks, along with live entertainment, and treats for the kids. Halloween costumes are optional. Independence Street, Shamokin.

Potter County

Coudersport Halloween Parade: Oct. 29, 3 p.m. The Coudersport Rotary Club is hosting its annual Halloween Parade on Water Street. Parade ends at the Coudersport Courthouse Square gazebo with candy and prizes.

Halloween Open House: Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m. Potter County Artisan Center will be hosting an evening event featuring live music, spooky treats, door prizes, and wine and cider tastings. 227 N. Main Street, Coudersport.

Snyder County

Trick or Treat at Sunbury Market House: Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors will be handing out free treats to the little ones (no costume required). 436 Market Street, Sunbury.

Pumpkin Dash 5K: Oct. 29, 9 a.m. The 5k run/walk (Formerly Dash and Splash) will take place rain or shine and begins at the Isle of Q. Prizes for creative costumes. 700 Front Street, Selinsgrove.

Trick or Treat at Susquehanna Valley Mall: Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mall-wide event. Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Selinsgrove.

Trunk or Treat: Oct. 28 at 6-8 p.m. The Middlecreek Area Community Center is hosting a fun night of food, games, and candy for the kiddos. 67 Elm Street, Beaver Springs.

Tioga County

Holiday Treat Trail: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m. Middlebury Center is hosting a treat trail for little ghouls and goblins to collect treats. North Ridge and Gee roads, Middlebury Center.

Union County

Market Street Mask-a-rade: Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come to downtown Lewisburg to show off your fabulous Halloween costume and do some trick or treating, shopping, and dining at downtown stores and restaurants.

Walk the Orange Carpet in front of the Campus Theatre being streamed live so all your friends and family can watch you strut your fabulous costume creations! And don't miss the Halloween-themed selfie station in front of the Bucknell Barnes and Nobles Bookstore. Document those fabulous costumes. Market Street, Lewisburg.

Trunk or Treat at Blaise Alexander: Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m. It's Blaise Alexander's inaugural Trunk or Treat! Bring the kiddos for balloon animals, face painting, food, costume contest, and (of course) candy. 6801 Westbranch Highway, Lewisburg.

Spooktacular Safe Trick or Treat and Halloween Bash: Oct. 30, 1-4 p.m. Bucknell University's fraternities and sororities are hosting a spooktacular event at Davis Gym on campus, featuring trick or treating, games, crafts, and entertainment. Moore Avenue, Lewisburg.

Do you know of an event we should add? Email news@northcentralpa.com and tell us about it!

