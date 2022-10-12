What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year.

Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area.

October 14-16

Bradford County

Annual Fall Festival: Oct. 15 starting at 12 p.m. Grovedale Winery, Wyalusing Pa.

Vendors, food truck, activities, live music

Centre County

Downtown Fall Festival: Oct. 15, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., State College

Family friendly outing, free pumpkins for kids, pony rides, photo station, food vendors and more.

Clinton County

PA State Flaming Foliage Festival: Oct. 14, 15, 16, Renovo

Includes and arts and crafts fair, festival queen coronation, parade, amid a backdrop of fall foliage.

Columbia County

CM Pride Outfest: Oct. 15, 11 a.m., Bloomsburg Town Park

The 2nd annual Pride Event, Columbia and Montour Counties. Free admission. What better time than during LGBTQA+ History Month and the month of National Coming Out Day (October 11) to celebrate Pride with Outfest?

Weekend of fall events in Benton, Pa.:

Hallo-Fun Weekends at Knoebels: Oct. 14 (6-10 p.m.), 15 (2-10 p.m.), 16 (12-5 p.m.), Knoebels Amusement Resort, Elysburg, Pa.

Lycoming County

South Williamsport Mummer's Parade: Oct. 15, 2 p.m.

Fall tree planting — Robert Porter Allen Natural Area: Oct. 16, 9 a.m. RSVP on Facebook.

Montour County

Pawtober Fest: Oct. 15, 12 - 4 p.m., Danville SPCA

3rd annual Pawtober Fest, free rabies/distemper vaccines, food trucks, vendors

Union County

Stroll Through the Arts: Noon Oct. 15 through 4 p.m. Oct. 22.

More than 50 Susquehanna Valley regional artists will display artwork throughout downtown Lewisburg- ranging from ceramics, fiber arts, woodwork, watercolors, oils, acrylics, Pysanky eggs, and photographs.

Ard's Farm market & corn maze

