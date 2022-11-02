November brings the holiday vibes! Time to put the skeletons and spiderwebs away and look ahead to gatherings around the table, hunting for holiday deals, and making memories in Northcentral Pa.

Oh, and a chance for a little learning, too!

Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area.

November 4-6

Bradford County

Dying in Dubai: Sunday, Nov. 6, 3 p.m. Roselee Blooston talks about her award-winning memoir, "Dying in Dubai." The event is free and is sponsored by the Bradford County and Wyalusing libraries, as well as the Bradford County Regional Arts Council. Keystone Theater, 610 Main Street, Towanda.

Sayre Elks Ham and Turkey Party: Saturday, Nov. 5, 6-9 p.m. Doors open to the public at 5 p.m. Cost per person is $5 and includes food, drinks (including draft beer), and a chance at a $100 cash prize.

There will be ham, turkey, bacon, pepperoni and cheese raffles, as well as basket raffles, lottery board, cake wheel, and more. When the party concludes in the banquet hall, everyone is invited up to the lounge to enjoy music from popular local country singer Justin Raynor, snacks and drinks from 9 p.m. until midnight.

Centre County

PA Wilds Marketplace—an online event! Nov. 5 & 6. Find products and services produced by artists in the PAWilds, reflecting the area's nature, heritage, beauty, and bounty. Watch videos shared by the artists of PA Wilds, access special deals and discounts, find newly listed products.

Clinton County

Columbia County

Dogs in the Corn Maze: Saturday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patriot K9 Rescue will be on-site for the event. During designated hours, people are welcome to bring their furry companions into the corn maze. After the maze, stop by the Patriot K9 Rescue tent. Half of all proceeds will be donated to Patriot K9 Rescue.

Regular corn maze pricing (ages 4-12 $6, ages 13 and up $10), dogs are free! Visit the website for a list of needed items for the dogs – donate one of these brand new items from their list in exchange for a free admission. Dogs must be people friendly and leashed at all times. Rohrbach’s Farm Market, 240 Southern Drive, Catawissa.

Autumn Get Together car show: Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. It’s the final car show put on by the Northeast Cruisers Road and Custom Association and will benefit Toys for Tots. Hosted by Advanced Auto Parts, 1747 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg.

Fall Concert of Remembrance: Sunday, Nov. 6, 3 p.m. The Bloomsburg Singers present an afternoon of beautiful choral and solo vocal music offered in memory of those who have been lost. The Bloomsburg Singers will perform music from Brahms’ “Deutsche Requiem,” Handel’s “Messiah,” Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Dona Nobis Pacem,” and more.

The concert is free and open to the public. Wesley United Methodist Church, 130 W. Third Street, Bloomsburg.

AYCE Pancake Breakfast: Saturday, Nov. 5, 7-11 a.m. All of the proceeds of this fundraiser benefit Cub Scout Pack 247 to help pay for an overnight stay aboard the Battleship New Jersey. Millville Christian Church, 245 E. Main Street, Millville.

Lycoming County

2nd Annual Lycoming County Camp Cadet Cornhole Tournament: Saturday, Nov. 5 at Bald Birds Brewery in Jersey Shore, Pa. Teams can register up until the day of the event. Noon registration, tournament begins at 1 p.m.

Montour County

Holiday Craft Show: Nov. 6, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is open to the public and will be held indoors. Delicious homemade food and drinks available for purchase. Come shop for that perfect, special handmade gift that cannot be bought in stores. The Venue at Liberty Valley, 533 Liberty Valley Road, Danville.

Chocolate and Wine Fest: Sunday, Nov. 6, noon. Sample chocolates, desserts, and other treats, along with local wine samples. VIP tickets include early entry, access to the VIP lounge, complimentary soda and water.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. Pine Barn Inn, 43 Pine Barn Place, Danville.

Waterbirds at Montour Preserve: Saturday, Nov. 5, 9-11 a.m. The annual autumn waterfowl migration will be well under way and this event will provide a great opportunity to observe ducks, geese, and other water birds while they stop at lakes and ponds for a time before moving farther south for the winter.

Dress for the weather and plan for some walking. Bring binoculars or a spotting scope and a field guide, if available. Montour Preserve, 374 Preserve Road, Danville.

Potter County

Tioga County

Union County

17th Annual Susquehanna River Symposium at Bucknell University: Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Elaine Langone Center (ELC). Topics include river health and resiliency, watershed art, ecological contribution to society, community partnerships, and renewable energy. Open to the public.

