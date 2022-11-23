What does your weekend hold? Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are here! Time to kick your holiday shopping and planning into high gear. Lots of local shops will be hosting open houses and sales going into the height of the holiday season!

Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area.

November 25-27

Bradford County

Sayre Christmas Parade: Nov. 25, 6:30 p.m. The parade route starts on W. Lockhart Street in the area of the Sayre High School. Line-up for the parade begins at 5:15 p.m.

The parade route proceeds down W. Lockhart Street turning onto Desmond Street and then onto W. Packer Avenue ending at Howard Elmer Park. W. Packer Avenue, Sayre.

Hometown Christmas: Nov. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebrate Small Business Saturday with local farmers and artisans: wreaths, art, maple syrup, honey, cheese, wine, popcorn, coffee, wooden crafts, jewelry, soaps, lotions, herbal products, fibers, clothing, baked goods, painted signs and holiday photos. Troy Sale Barn, 50 Ballard St., Troy.

Clinton County

Lock Haven Holiday Parade: Nov. 26, 6 p.m. A day of events, culminating with the annual parade up Main Street and the lighting of the community Christmas tree at Triangle Park. Bellefonte Park, Lock Haven.

Winterfest in Loganton: Nov. 27. An afternoon of holiday magic to celebrate the holiday season, including live reindeer, ice carvings and Santa, who will be in his house with his special mailbox for children to drop off their Christmas letters.

Musical performances by the Sugar Valley Community Band and the Sugar Valley Rural Charter School Band. Enjoy hot cocoa and cookies and the borough’s new holiday streetlights. Area borough residents break-out their Christmas decorations and lights to show off their holiday cheer and decorating skills for a contest you can vote on! Downtown Loganton.

Columbia County

North Pole Express: Nov. 26, 10 a.m.; Nov. 27, 4 p.m. Enjoy a one-hour, round trip train ride with Santa and his helpers from Bloomsburg to Catawissa and back.

Winterfest: Nov. 25-26, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday activities for the kids, and nearly 180 vendors to help get your holiday shopping done all in trip.

A full list of stands, including food vendors, crafters, and artisans, can be found on the Bloomsburg Fair website.

The event, which includes free admission and parking, will be held in the Industrial Building at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, 980 W. Main St., Bloomsburg.

Berwick's Annual Santa Parade: Nov. 25, 10:30 a.m. Parade line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. at Crispin Field. The parade route will begin on Mulberry Street to W. Front Street, down Market Street to 11th Street, ending back at Crispin Field.

A Christmas Carol: Nov. 25-Dec. 28, showtimes vary. A joyful holiday favorite returns to Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble! When Bob Cratchit timidly asks for Christmas Day off, his curmudgeonly boss Ebenezer Scrooge only grudgingly gives it to him. Little did Scrooge know what ghostly adventures he was about to go on that very night.

Scrooge's story of forgiveness and joy will be sure to get you in the holiday mood with a fresh new adaptation, lots of holiday music, and theatrical spectacle! BTE, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg.

Lycoming County

Fly into Wonderland Air Market: Nov. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come out and enjoy a great day at Williamsport airport, with a buffet breakfast from 9-11 a.m. and a buffet lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dozens of craft and rental vendors will be selling various items such as jewelry, clothing, customized signs, mugs, pens, homemade dolls, soup mixes, spices, and much more. Parking is free. Williamsport Regional Airport, 724 Airport Road, Montoursville.

Country Store Antiques & Decor Christmas Open House. Nov. 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 607 Village Rd., Muncy, Pa. Hourly giveaways, gift basket, refreshments, sales on merchandise.

Clam Steam: Nov. 27, 2 p.m. It's the 63rd year for this popular dinner, hosted by the Trout Run Fire Company.

As usual, there will be clams, shrimp, and soup, along with tons of great auction items and loads of booze to win. Trout Run Fire Hall, 241 State Route 14, Trout Run.

Northumberland County

Sunbury Santa Parade: Nov. 25, 6-8 p.m. The Santa Parade forms at Raspberry Avenue., then goes out S. Tenth Street to Market Street, then ends at Cameron Park. There will be a small handful of vendors in the park to help welcome Santa to town!

Santa and his reindeer will be at his house until 8 p.m. 152 Market St., Sunbury.

Joy Through the Grove: Nov. 25-Dec. 31, 5:30-9 p.m. A Christmas light experience at Knoebels Amusement Resort, 391 Knoebels Parkway, Elysburg.

Holiday Craft Show: Nov. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop home decor, holiday decorations, baked goods, crafts, and more. Turbotville Community Hall, 41 Church St., Turbotville.

Potter County

Christmas in a Small Town: Nov. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join in the fourth annual small town celebration in Coudersport.

First Street will be shut down for craft vendors and food vendors, and more vendors can be found in the Hotel Crittenden and Gunzburger Gym.

Santa will be arriving on a horse-drawn sleigh on Main Street at noon and will be available for visits with the kiddos until 1 p.m. at the Riley Gallery near Hotel Crittenden.

Snyder County

Holiday Kick-0ff Craft and Vendor Fair: Nov. 25-27, Kick off the holiday shopping season at Susquehanna Valley Mall with all your favorite retailers and specialty items from local artisans, crafters and vendors during the event. Gift giving made easy! Susquehanna Valley Mall, Selinsgrove.

Tioga County

Hunter's Breakfast: Nov. 26-27, beginning at 8 a.m. Kettle Creek Hose Company, 7 Firehouse Lane, Cross Fork.

Union County

All About Birds: Nov. 26, 2-3:30 p.m. Fun for all ages, this event will offer participants an opportunity to explore bird adaptations, discover what makes birds unique, and enjoy making a tasty treat for local songbirds.

To register, email Becky Cunfer, Adventure Coordinator for the Linn Conservancy at adventure@linnconservancy.org. Hufnagle Park near Bucknell University, Lewisburg.

Gilson Rally at Rusty Rail: Nov. 27, 2 to 6 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. 8th St., Mifflinburg.

Rusty Rail Brewing Co, a longtime partner of Gilson, is inviting the community to come together and rally for the local snowboard manufacturer, whose business was destroyed in a Nov. 18 fire.

A portion of proceeds from each beer sold during the rally will support the Gilson team and their families as they design, build and open their new shop.

The Gilson Rally is free to attend and features live music by:

The Roof, a popular psychedelic Rhythm & Blues band out of State College

The Pecan Sandies, a classic rock cover band from Lewisburg, PA.

Van Wagner, Pennsylvania’s premier modern folk artist

The event will also host a variety of opportunities for guests to support the team including a holiday pop-up shop featuring gear, skis and snowboards. There will be a sign-up to purchase a limited edition series of apparel that will be unveiled at the event, as well as registration to join the Gilson Crew on an epic ski & ride trip to Telluride, CO in January.

A special announcement will also be announced on behalf of Gilson Snow and Rusty Rail Brewing Company.

Do you know of an upcoming event we should add? Email news@northcentralpa.com and let us know.