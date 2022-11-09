What does your weekend hold? We're celebrating veterans, soaking up the last of the fine fall weather, and looking ahead to Christmas!

Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area.

November 11-13

Bradford County

Craft Vendor Fair: Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The community is invited to come shop the community craft fair for holiday gifts that help support local small businesses and artisans! The event is hosted by the Lackawanna College Towanda Center. 1024 S. Main St., Towanda.

Van Wagner: An Evening of Stories and Songs About Pennsylvania. Nov. 12, 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, 12 and under $5. The Rialto Theatre, 14 E. Main St., Canton.

Clinton County

Santa Jump Jamboree: Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food, craft and retail vendors spread throughout, both indoors and out at this annual Beech Creek event. Kids crafts and games until 1pm, then Santa and an elf para-glide onto the nearby ball field (weather permitting). Santa and helpers then greet children and hand out treats. Bike giveaways for boys and girls, and ham and turkey drawings. Chinese auction and 50/50. Rain, snow, or shine. Beech Creek Fire Hall, 38 Locust St., Beech Creek.

Children's Health Fair: Nov. 12, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free event for children. Bring the kids for games, prizes, snacks, and various education displays. Lock Haven University Rec Center, Railroad Street, Lock Haven.

Columbia County

Bloomsburg University Concerto Competition: Nov. 11, 7 p.m. The concerto competition for the BU Community Orchestra is free and open to the public. Haas Center for the Arts, Bloomsburg University campus. Bloomsburg Veteran’s Day Parade: Nov. 12, 10 a.m. Parade forms at the Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital lot at 9 a.m. The parade will make its way down Lighstreet Road to Main Street, then left at Market Street, and concludes with a short program at the Bloomsburg Fire Hall. Veteran’s Day Program at St. Gabriel in the Pines: Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The program begins with the ringing of the bell, followed by a 21 gun salute by the Benton VFW. There will be refreshments and a tribute to WWI Veterans. Mark Fritz, editor and compiler of WWI “Letters Home,” will be giving a presentation of his book. The names of all WWI Veterans buried in St. Gabriel Cemetery will be read. There will also be music, singing and WWI photos. 7 St. Gabriel Road, Benton. Mission Gift Fair: Nov. 11, 4-8 p.m., Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas shopping with a purpose! Shop for baskets, scarves, jewelry, coffee and tea while helping support impoverished families around the world. Stillwater Christian Church, 42 Wesley St., Stillwater.

Lycoming County

Veterans Memorial Park Open House: Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members of the Lycoming County Veterans Memorial Park Commission and volunteer veterans will be at the park to answer questions and provide information about the completed and future projects at the park. They will also be taking orders for bricks, so this would be a great time to order a brick for placement in the memorial park walk. 4301 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.

Lycoming Mall Gun Show: Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 300 Lycoming Mall Circle, Muncy.

Uptown Music Collective presents "Girls Just Want to Have Fun: Ladies of the 80s," 7:30 p.m. November 11 - 12, 220 West 4th St, Williamsport.

Northumberland County

Free Breakfast for Veterans: Nov. 12, 8-11 a.m. Veterans are invited to a free breakfast at the Mount Carmel Farmers Market this Saturday. 11190 State Route 61, Mount Carmel.

Flow for Food: Nov. 12, 11 a.m. to noon. Salamander Wellness and Yoga Studio is hosting a free community yoga class. Donations will be collected as part of the studio's efforts to raise money for the Central PA Food Bank. The class is free (no-sign up required) and yoga mats are available for use at the studio. Donations are not required, but encouraged. Please only bring cash or checks to donate, no canned food or perishables. 126 S. Front St., Milton.

Snyder County

Louis Gossett Jr., Guest speaker at Susquehanna University: Nov. 11, 5 p.m. The accomplished actor, writer, producer, and director will speak at the Stretansky Concert Hall. The event is free and open to the public. Susquehanna University, 514 University Ave., Selinsgrove.

Union County

Bucknell University Symphonic and Jazz Bands: Nov. 13, 2:30 p.m. The Bucknell Symphonic Band will perform a selection of pieces that pay tribute to our Armed Forces. The Bucknell Jazz Band will share several new arrangements of jazz standards. This performance is open to the public and free of charge. Weis Center for the Performing Arts, Bucknell University, 1 Dent Drive, Lewisburg.

Do you know of a fall-themed event we should add? Email news@northcentralpa.com and let us know.

