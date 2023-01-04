What does your weekend hold? The start of January can be a slow time, but there are still opportunities to gather with your local community.

Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area.

Snyder, Montour, Bradford, Potter, Centre, and Sullivan Counties

January 6-8

Clinton County

AYCE Pancake Breakfast: Jan. 7, 8-11 a.m. The Clinton Township Fire Company is serving an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast that includes scrambled eggs and a beverage. Adults are $12, kids 10 and under are $7. Clinton Township Fire Hall, 2311 State Route 54, Montgomery.

Lycoming County

Book Donation Day: Jan. 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring your gently used books to the Muncy Public Library this Saturday. Textbooks, manuals, and encyclopedias will not be accepted. Muncy Public Library, 108 S. Main Street, Muncy.

Full Moon Drumming Circle: Jan. 6, 6-7:30 p.m. Heart Song Connection is hosting a Drumming Circle! Event honors the beginning of the Full Moon energy of the Wolf Moon. $11 per person. Please register in advance. Spaces fill up fast! 2063 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport.

Northumberland County

Back to School (Again!) Goodie Bag Giveaway: Jan. 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For students k-12. Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway St., Milton.

Tioga County

2023 Winter Eagle Watch at Connecting Channel Overlook: Sunday, Jan. 8, 9 a.m. Take part in an eagle watch with local expert, Matt West, organized by Tioga County Woodland Owners Association and Step Outdoors and USACE.

Participants will search the ice and skies for eagles as Matt interprets their habitat, life history, and behaviors. Matt reports seeing dozens already this season! Historically the weather has been bitter cold, but calm and sunny (—which are actually great eagle spotting conditions!) Snacks and hot drinks will be provided.

Union County

Clothing Giveaway: Jan. 6, 6-8 p.m.; Jan. 7, 8-10 a.m. There will be a free clothing giveaway at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth Street, Lewisburg. Bring your own bags. Limit of four bags per person.

