What does your weekend hold?

Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area.

January 20-22

Bradford County

Board Game Fun: Jan. 21, 2-4 p.m. All ages are welcome, so bring the whole family! For more details, call 570-423-6763. Rise and Shine Community Center, 413 S. Main St., Athen.

Clinton County

Missing In The Pennsylvania Wilds: Jan, 21, 1-3 p.m. Author James Baumgratz will be discussing his book, ”Missing In The Pennsylvania Wilds.” The book details over 150 cases of persons who disappeared from the Pennsylvania Wilds without a trace. Ross Library, 232 W. Main St., Lock Haven.

Columbia County

Mission Breakfast: Jan. 21, 8-10 a.m. All are invited to come out for a full menu of homemade breakfast items with all donations going to support the ministry of Agape. Roaring Creek Valley UMC, 6 Orchard Drive, Catawissa.

Saturday Funday Game Day: Jan. 21, noon to 2 p.m. Join us for an afternoon of fun! We will have card games, board games, and more! Pizza, drinks, and snacks provided. All ages are welcome. Trinity UMC of Espy, 2351 Old Berwick Road, Bloomsburg.

Fireman's Breakfast: Jan. 22, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meal consists of sausage, bacon, homefries, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, and all-you-can-eat buttermilk or sourdough buckwheat pancakes. Benton Fire Department, 150 Colley St., Benton.

Lycoming County

Evening with a Star: Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m. Don't miss an evening with Tony and Oliver Award-winning star, Gavin Creel. Community Theatre League, 100 W. Third St., Williamsport.

Northumberland County

Drive Through Food Giveaway: Jan. 20, 4-6 p.m. Available to anyone. Limit one package per household. Mt. Pleasant UMC, 968 Renns Road, Sunbury.

Potter County

Learn to Knit: Jan. 21, 1-3 p.m. Lee Trayer will teach the basics of knitting. There is a $35 fee, which includes all the supplies needed. Pre-registration is required. Call 814-274-8165 to make your reservation or for more information. Potter County Artisan Co-Op, 227 N. Main St., Coudersport.

Snyder County

Kid's Movie Night: Jan. 20, 6 p.m. Join Missio Dei Alliance for kid's movie night! All parents and kids are welcome to join us at 6 PM at the church. Kids can come in their pj's with their pillows and blankets. There will be snacks and drinks provided throughout the night. We will be showing a fun Christian kid's movie! Missio Dei Aliance, 102 Alliance Way, Selinsgrove.

Tioga County

Winterfest: Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get outside for free family fun! Activities include cross country skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, ice fishing, sledding, kids crafts, displays, guided hike/snowshoe excursion, educational programs, and interactive demonstrations.

Enjoy hot chocolate and hot dogs free while they last. Skis, snowshoes, and skates provided in limited quantities or bring your own. Don’t forget your sled! Hills Creek State Park, 111 Spill Way Road, Wellsboro.

Union County

Community Storytelling Workshop: Jan. 21, 10 a.m. Want to learn how to tell a better story for performance? Or would you like to talk through your life memories and stories in a safe and supportive space? Stories on Tap founder Julie Louisa Hagenbuch is offering a group storytelling workshop on Saturday.

Reserve your spot at www.storiesontap.org or email storiesontap@gmail.com. Workshops are free of charge and open to all Susquehanna Valley community members and visitors. Due to limited space in the workshop, we encourage early registration.

Do you know of an upcoming event we should add? Email news@northcentralpa.com and let us know. CommUnity Zone, 328 Market St., Lewisburg.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +2 What's up this weekend? Jan. 20-22