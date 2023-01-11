What does your weekend hold? The colder months can be a slow time, but there are still plenty of opportunities to gather with your local community.

Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area.

January 13-15

Bradford County

Iron & Oak Historical Combat Guild Day Camp Event: Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Everyone ages 12 and older can participate in this free, fun, and unique exploration of historical swordplay.

This five-hour event will have classes and individual coaching, along with some demonstration fighting with blunt steel and synthetic weapons. Participants should wear athletic clothing and footwear, as well as bringing hydration and a snack. Training weapons will be provided and no experience is necessary. Gillett Senior Citizens Building, 6 School House Road, Gillett.

Centre County

Photo Scavenger Hunt: Jan. 14, 11 a.m. to noon. Bring any type of camera to the park office to get the scavenger hunt list. Take pictures of the winter-themed items within the park, then return to the park office to get a prize. Black Moshannon State Park, 4216 Beaver Road, Philipsburg.

Clinton County

Cash Bingo: Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m. Mill Hall Fire Hall, 9 E. Peale Ave., Mill Hall.

Columbia County

Our Lady of Mercy Chicken Dinner: Jan. 13, 3-6 p.m. Take-out only meal includes a half rotisserie chicken, baked beans, homemade rolls, and coleslaw for $12. Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 304 Slabtown Road, Catawissa.

Lycoming County

Birds and Brews: Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to noon. Grab a cup of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate and join us as we watch the bird feeders at the Tiadaghton Resource Management Center. Learn how to identify some of the birds most commonly found at home feeders, as well as discover a little bit about their natural history.

Some binoculars and a spotting scope will be available for an up-close look, but feel free to bring your own as well. Tiadaghton State Forest, 10 Lower Pine Bottom Road, Waterville.

Family Winter Science Exploration: Jan. 14, 1 p.m. Bring the kids along to try out a variety of winter science experiments at your own pace! There will be an assortment of experiments and activities set up for your family to discover — try one or try them all! Tiadaghton State Forest, 10 Lower Pine Bottom Road, Waterville.

Winter Walk and Talk: Jan. 15, 2 p.m. In this first of a series of programs, join us for a Sunday afternoon in the forest as we take an easy-to-moderate hike and discuss trees and winter weeds, and how to identify them. Tiadaghton State Forest, 10 Lower Pine Bottom Road, Waterville.

Hotel Threestival: Jan. 13-15. Outer Space-themed costume party and music festival featuring nearly a dozen bands, and open jam, and open mic. Red Roof Inn, 234 US Route 15, Williamsport.

Montour County

Propagation of house plants: Saturday, Jan. 14. The Master Gardeners of Montour County, via Penn State Extension, are promotig a second Saturday gardening series on propagating houseplants. This webinar is available by registration only.

Northumberland County

Historical Society Lecture Series "Chronicles and Legends of Milton": Jan. 15, 2 p.m. Take a historical journey through the town's past by exploring some of its many unique social and cultural characteristics. Milton High School Library, 700 Mahoning Street, Milton.

Potter County

Cross Country Skiing for Beginners: Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to noon. Join experienced ski instructor, Curt Weinhold, for a fun lesson on the popular sport of cross-country skiing.

All equipment, including skis, poles, and boots (adult sizes) will be provided. There is a limited number. Please state boot size when registering.) Program will begin indoors with an introduction to cross country skiing equipment and styles, followed by a guided practice instruction on level ground, then a short excursion on the trail.

If snow depth is insufficient for skiing, the indoor portion of the program will still be held, followed by a 2- to 3-mile nature hike. The program is free, but pre-registration is required by Thursday.

Tioga County

Fireman's Homestyle Breakfast: Jan. 15, 7-11 a.m. Mix and match any items: sausage gravy and biscuits, scrambled eggs, buttermilk or buckwheat pancakes, home fries, bacon, and toast. Drinks include coffee, tea, orange juice, milk and water. Adults cost $10; kids 10 and under are $5. Crary Hose Company, 429 E. Main Street, Westfield.

Union County

80s Dance Party: Jan. 14, 8 p.m. Pull up those leg warmers, grab your homie and get totally tubular as you rock out to the sounds of the 80s! Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for a night, including costume contest, cash bar, snacks, and more! Tickets are $20 and support the theatre. Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg.

