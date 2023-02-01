What does your weekend hold? Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area.

February 3-5

Columbia County

Benton Gun Show: Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Buy, sell, or trade your gun. There will be free parking, door prizes, and breakfast and lunch available to purchase. All tables are filled with guns and related items; no snack vendors or flea market items will be at this show.

Admission is $5. Proceeds benefit the Benton Volunteer Fire Company.

Summerhill Fire Company Horse Race: Feb. 4, 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, includes a meal and one horse. If your horse wins, you win $50. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be available at the door. BYOB. Summerhill Fire Company, 422 Summerhill Road, Berwick.

Share the Love — Kids Card Making: Feb. 4, 10-11 a.m. Hearts and love and glitter, oh my! Bring your imagination to the Bloomsburg Public Library and use our supplies to make Valentine cards for someone special!

We are asking kids to make an extra card for the library to deliver to local nursing homes. Help us share the love! This program is open to kids of all ages and free. Bloomsburg Public Library, 225 Market St., Bloomsburg.

Lantern Festival: Feb. 5, 5-7 p.m. Wesley UMC is hosting a Lantern Festival celebration! The festival is the traditional end to the Chinese/Lunar New Year holiday. The night will feature activities like lantern making and a dragon dance, a meal, and other cultural activities. Activities start at 5 p.m. with a meal being served at 6 p.m.

All are welcome to attend this free, family-friendly event!

Please register here so that we know how much food to prepare. Even if you don't register, you are still welcome to come. Bring your friends! Wesley United Methodist Church, 130 W. Third St., Bloomsburg.

Lycoming County

Pancake Breakfast to Benefit St. Luke Preschool: Feb. 4, 7:30-11:30 a.m. Come join us for delicious pancakes, fresh sausage, and scrambled eggs. Also includes fruit, juices, coffee, tea, and hot cocoa. Takeouts are available.

Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children, $25 for families. Children under 3 are free. St. Luke Lutheran Church, Williamsport.

Lunar New Year Hike: Feb. 4, 11 a.m. Lunar New Year has arrived! Celebrate by taking a 3-mile hike on the Ruth Wills trail to see what flaurna, fauna, and winter animal signs can be found.

Meet at the pump station maintenance building along Manor Fork Road off of PA-44, 20-miles north of Waterville. Contact Vinny Curtis at 570-753-5409, ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov with any questions or further directions.

Montour County

Montour Preserve Hike: Feb. 5, 2-4:30 p.m. Join Bob Stoudt and the staff of the Montour Area Recreation Commission for a relatively easy, family-friendly hike along the trails at the Montour Preserve.

The hike will begin at the Preserve's Environmental Education Center, then head out to the trails to take in some of the sights and sounds of the late-winter season. The 4-mile hike will be an out-and-back hike, returning to the Environmental Education Center. Attendees who do not want to take part in the entire hike will have several opportunities to leave early.

Please wear clothing and footwear appropriate for a 2.5 hour-long hike in early February. Please bring snacks and drinks as needed. This event will be held rain or shine, except in case of severe weather or dangerously icy conditions.

This event is family-friendly. Admission is free, but donations will be gladly accepted. Please remember that dogs are not allowed at the Montour Preserve; only service animals are allowed at the site.

For more information, please contact Bob Stoudt, MARC Director, at 570-336-2060 or RStoudt@MontourRec.com

Northumberland County

Take Your Child to the Library Day: Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be a book giveaway, along with cupcake decorating from 10-11 a.m. Kids 18 and under can stop by the library and take home a book to keep, plus other surprises! Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway St., Milton.

The same celebration is also being held at the Degenstein Community Library Sunbury from 10 a.m. to noon.

Kids 5 and older can drop in and sign up for a library card, pick up a free book while supplies last, make a dinosaur craft, and earn a free entry for a prize drawing to be held at 12:30 p.m. There will also be a special fossil-themed program from the Bloomsburg Children's Museum at 10 a.m. and a meet and greet with Penelope Rex from the book “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates” at 10, 11, and noon. Registration is required to meet Penelope Rex. Spaces will be limited.

Potter County

Winter Park Adventure Hike: Feb. 5, 1-3 p.m. Take this great opportunity to get outside in the colder months and see the winter beauty! Be prepared with good hiking boots, staffs, or walking sticks, and water. Lyman Run State Park 454 Lyman Run Road, Galeton

Tioga County

Community Climbing Day: Feb. 4, 2-6 p.m. Beginners of all ages are invited to experience the climbing wall at Mansfield University.. Registration is not required. The climbing wall is 80-feet wide by 29-feet tall.

Free guidance by trained staff and climbing gear will be provided to get newcomers off the ground. For more information, email Director Amy DeLozier at aletts@commonwealthu.edu or call the center at 570-662-4865. MU Kelchner Fitness Center, 80 Clinton St., Mansfield

Union County

25th Annual Chocolate Lovers' Festival Gala: Feb. 4, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 for hors d’oeuvres, open bar with signature cocktails, professional chocolate displays, demonstrations & tastings, 50-50 drawing, and live auction. Local radio personality, Chad Evans, will provide the evening’s entertainment with music & dancing. Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St., Lewisburg.

Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival: Feb. 3-5. Ice carving, Frosty 5K, Polar Bear Plunge, chili cook-off, and loads of children's activities. Downtown Lewisburg.

