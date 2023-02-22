What does your weekend hold? Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area.

February 24-26

Clinton County

Drive-Thru Lenten Fish Fry: Feb. 24, 4-6 p.m. Holy Spirit Parish hosts its annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday during Lent (except for Good Friday), featuring a baked or fried fish meal. Cost is $11; child or petite meal also available. Call 570-748-4594 or mhau@dioceseaj.org for more information. St. Agnes Church Parish Center, 3 E. Walnut St., Lock Haven.

Chicken and Waffle Dinner: Feb. 25, 3:30 to 6 p.m. Eat in or take out. The Orviston Community Club hosts this dinner, with proceeds helping pay for the July 8 Orviston Festival fireworks. Cost is $10 per meal; donation for kids 8 and under. For more information, call 570-660-5283. Beech Creek-Blanchard Fire Hall, 38 Locust St., Beech Creek.

'Salads in a Jar’ Class: Feb. 26, 2 p.m. Dr. Fawn Shaffer shows how to prepare meals ahead of time by constructing salads in a jar. The event is free, but class is limited to the first 20 registered. For more information, call 570-367-1351 or email djeffries@svrcs.org. Sugar Valley Rural Charter School, 236 E. Main St., Loganton.

Lycoming County

Winter Walk & Talk: Snow Science and Winter Weather: Feb. 26, 2 p.m. Starting from the Tiadaghton State Forest Resource Management Center, join an environmental educator for a Sunday afternoon in the forest for an easy-to-moderate hike and discussion on a winter topic. For more information, call 570-753-5409 ext. 132 or email vicurtis@pa.gov. Tiadaghton State Forest, 10 Lower Pine Bottom Road., Waterville.

Montour County

Maple Sugaring Open House: Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join the Montour Area Recreation Commission's staff and volunteers for presentations on the natural and cultural history of maple sugaring. We'll follow the sugaring process from sap to syrup in this interesting family experience.

Maple products will be available for sale from the Roloson Brothers inside the Environmental Education Center. Montour Preserve, 374 Preserve Road, Danville.

Northumberland County

Outdoor/Sports Theme Bingo: Feb. 26, noon. The event is hosted by the Selinsgrove Seals Softball Booster Club. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For information or tickets, message here. American Legion, 301 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.

Snyder County

Scrapple Sale: Feb. 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Middlecreek Valley Antique Association will be making regular and extra pepper pans of scrapple for pickup. Any orders not picked up after 3 will be sold off (unless other arrangements have been made).

Tioga County

Fire in the Glen: Feb. 24, 7 p.m. The three members of Fire in the Glen are bringing a lively performance of blistering fiddle tunes, mug-thumping pub songs and a few soulful ballads to the Deane Center's Coolidge Theatre stage at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

This concert is BYOB with audience members encouraged to bring their favorite beverages and snacks. Admission is $30. To purchase tickets and reserve a table, call 570-724-6220.

Community Pancake Breakfast: Feb. 25, 8-11 a.m. Calling all breakfast lovers! The Grand Canyon FFA & Wellsboro Agriscience Program is hosting a community pancake breakfast to benefit the Humble Bumble Project.

Join us for pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, and drinks at the Wellsboro Fireman's Annex! Only $6 for adults, $3 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids under 5 and farmers. Takeout will be available. Wellsboro Fireman's Annex, East Avenue, Wellsboro.

Union County

SnowFest: Feb. 26, noon to 4 p.m. Break out of the winter doldrums and experience some winter adventures at R. B. Winter State Park's annual SnowFest!

The Friends of R. B. Winter State Park will hold a silent auction featuring items from many local businesses! Come out and bid on items that you will enjoy — all proceeds will remain with the Friends group to be used on projects to enhance the visitor experience at R. B. Winter. Bids must be placed by 3 p.m. Check or cash payments only for the silent auction.

Outdoor activities are dependent on weather conditions, but you can join in the fun in the learning center with winter crafts, education spaces, a silent auction, and more. This is also a beautiful time of the year to enjoy the trails or visit the lake, beach, and dam.

The Mid Penn Trailblazers will also be holding their Annual SnowFest 3.5 Mile Trail Race at 1 p.m. R.B. Winter State Park, 7879 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg.

