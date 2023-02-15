What does your weekend hold? Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area.

February 17-19

Clinton County

All you can eat breakfast and chinese auction: Feb. 18, 7-11 a.m. Cost is $10 for adults, children 6-12 are $6, children 5 and under are free. All proceeds benefit Glen "Buck" Laubach's medical and household expenses. The father of four is undergoing cancer treatment. Susquehanna Valley Big Twins Club House, 84 Harley Drive, Lock Haven.

Columbia County

3rd Annual Frostbite Festival: Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Similar to the annual summer picnic, only cooler!

Festival includes raffles, delicious take-out food, and assorted baked goods. Pre-orders strongly suggested by calling 570-336-4771 or messaging on Facebook.

There will be hot dogs with sauerkraut, pierogis, beef BBQ sandwiches, homemade chicken noodle and hardy beef vegetable soups, and freshly-made potato pancakes. Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 304 Slabtown Road, Catawissa.

Orangeville Library Winter Book Sale: Feb. 18, 9 a.m to noon. It's the final day for the Orangeville Public Library's annual book sale, located at 301 Mill St., Orangeville.

Special Olympics Cash Bingo: Feb. 18, 2 p.m. Doors open at noon. Cost is $25 for 20 games. Buckhorn Fire Hall, Firehall Road, Buckhorn.

Lycoming County

Night of Empowerment: Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m. Panelists include retired Lt. Col. Kristal Turner-Childs, deputy commissioner of PA State Police; Special Agent Alton Richards of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Melonie Jackson, vice president of human resources for UMPC for New York and Northwest PA; Regina Hairston, president and CEO of African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ, and DE; Dr. PageCarol Woods, assistant dean for Student Success at Lycoming College; and Jovan Goldstein, managing partner of JTGoldstein Accountants & Business Advisors, also chairman of the board, of African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ, and DE. Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.

Montour County

Ham and Bean Soup Sale: Feb. 18, 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Drive-through only. Proceeds benefit local children in need. Hosted by the Montour Motorcycle Riders. Soup os $8 a quart. Danville American Legion, 175 Northumberland St., Danville.

Potter County

Battle of the Bags Cornhole Tournament: Feb. 18, 2 p.m. Join in for some pitching fun and be the boss of the toss. Hosted by the Harrison Valley Ladies Auxiliary. Registration begins at 2 p.m.; games start at 3. Cost is $30 a team or $20 for singles.

Grab & Go grub will be selling food, including pulled pork, salt potatoes, macaroni salad, chili dogs, rolls, nachos, and drinks. Harrison Valley Community Center, 205 E. Main St., Harrison Valley.

Tioga County

Chicken and Biscuit Benefit Dinner: Feb. 18, noon to 4 p.m. Benefit for local Elkland woman battling cancer. Ashley Krise is a single mother of an 11-year-old son and the family will need all the support they find. Ashley has Stage 2 Triple Negative Invasive Carcinoma and is currently undergoing treatment.

Cost is $10 per dinner. There will also be raffles, bake sale, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Valley Community Ambulance Building, 7125 Route 49, Knoxville.

Union County

Rusty Rail Craft Fair: Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We've assembled over 40 vendors all with hand-made items. All vendors will be located on the second floor of the Rusty Rail in the Event Space and Game Room. Come to shop and stay for dinner and a beer!

Do you know of an upcoming event we should add? Email news@northcentralpa.com and let us know.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Geisinger Health Plan Kids CHIP coverage expands statewide What's up this weekend? Feb. 17-19