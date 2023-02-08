What does your weekend hold? Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area.

February 10-12

Bradford County

Valentine's Day Painting: Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Paint with a partner or alone. For adults, teens, and children over 7. Registration is required. Cost is $5 per person. Spalding Memorial Library, S. Main St., Athens.

Centre County

Fun in the Snow at Black Mo: Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We won't have ice or snow, but will still have fun programming! Come on out to enjoy a winter day at Black Moshannon State Park. Try out snowshoeing on the beach or take a hike to look for signs of animals!

Friends of Black Moshannon will have some merchandise, and soup, hotdogs, and drinks for sale at the Environmental Learning Center. We will be making fake snow, taking wildlife hikes, snowshoeing on the beach, offering programs about owls and ice fishing, and more! Black Moshannon State Park, 4216 Beaver Road, Philipsburg.

Clinton County

Sip and Shop: Feb. 10, 5-8 p.m. Shop for your Valentine’s gift while having some fun downtown. Multiple business members will be offering free adult beverages (for those of age), soda, or a treat while you shop around town. Discounts and prizes too! Bring your friends and family for this fun walkable event.

Columbia County

Winter Book Sale: Feb. 8-11. The Friends of the Library book sale begins Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., then continues Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bloomsburg Public Library, 225 Market St., Bloomsburg.

Sweets for Your Sweet — A Valentine Benefit for The Women's Center: Feb. 11, 6-9 p.m. there will be desserts, coffee & cocktail tastings, wine, music and a silent auction. Attendees will even be able to take away a souvenir glass!

Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance, $25 at the door at Brewskis in Bloomsburg (cash only). Brewski's Coffee and Bar, 22 E. Main St., Bloomsburg.

Northumberland County

Dark Arts and Oddities: Feb. 10, 4 p.m.; Feb. 11, 5 p.m. This two-day event will feature all things creepy and mystical, including psychic medium readings, oddities and curiosities, and homemade crafts and candles.

Tickets are $5. The Shoe Factory, 700 Hepburn St., Milton.

Book Bingo: Feb. 11, 11:30 a.m. Come join the fun. Lots of books and door prizes to be won. The event is suitable for all ages. There's limited space, so sign up here before it's too late! Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway St., Milton.

Happy Hearts Hop - A night out in Downtown Sunbury: Feb. 11, 4, 5, or 6 p.m. Each session will start at Eclipse Craft Brewing Company for a delicious appetizer and a cash bar. Then guests will head over to Mid-Town Bistro for a choice of three dinner options and a cash bar.

After wrapping up dinner, everyone will head across the street for a dessert from Santana's Soulfrito and have a chance to check out their new bar setup. We'll finish the night McGuigans Public house for a nightcap beverage and live music.

Tickets cost $35. Signups for the event can be done at the State Farm office, 132 Race St., Sunbury. For questions or booking information, call 570-495-4556.

Potter County

Snowshoeing Basics: Feb. 11, 10-11:30 a.m. (Registration required by Feb. 9.)

Snowshoeing is a great way to explore your favorite trails in winter. New to the sport? No problem! Park staff will help you get started. Snowshoes and trekking poles will be provided. Program will begin indoors with an introduction to snowshoeing equipment and styles, followed by a guided practice instruction on level ground, then a short excursion on the trail.

If snow depth is insufficient for snowshoeing, the indoor portion of the program will still be held, followed by a 2- to 3-mile nature hike. Program is free, but pre-registration is required by Thursday. Register online through the DCNR Calendar of Events.

Snyder County

Valentine's Craft & Vendor Fair: Feb. 10-12, 6 p.m. You're sure to find something thoughtful, unique and special gifts for everyone on your list made with love from local crafters, vendors and artisans. From handmade wood items, body care, jewelry, handbags, sweet treats and so much more!

Tioga County

Wellsboro Winter Celebration: Feb. 10-12. On Saturday, from noon to 2:30 p.m. will be a free introduction for kids to cross county skiing on The Green. Tubing races will also be held at 2-2:30 p.m.

Ice carvers will create a throne for children and adults to sit on and have their pictures taken by friends and relatives at 99 Main Street around 9 a.m. The carvers will then demonstrate their skills by creating four other ice masterpieces on the sidewalks in front of downtown Main Street businesses beginning at 11 a.m. The last sculpture will be finished by 3 p.m.

The public is invited to watch the carvers work and ask them questions. Find more information on the entire weekend at wellsboropa.com or call the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 570-724-1926.

Mt. Tom Challenge: Feb. 12, 9 a.m. Runners and hikers are invited to test their skills in this free event sponsored by the Tyoga Running Club. Registration from 8-8:30 a.m. with a 9 a.m. start at the bottom of Mt. Tom.

Participants run, climb or scramble up Mt. Tom’s 1,100 vertical feet of trail to its summit. After catching their breath and taking in views of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and west nearly to Galeton, they continue a short distance along the ridge before descending Mt. Tom using a forest road. The challenge is to complete one lap up and down the mountain regardless of weather conditions.

“This can be considered an adventure race, a run or a climb,” said Tim Morey, one of the organizers. “It is for serious runners; not beginners. There are no prizes, no swag bag or T-shirt. This is a no frills event. It’s a great way to get out on the trails in winter.”

Do you know of an upcoming event we should add? Email news@northcentralpa.com and let us know.

