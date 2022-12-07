Whether you enjoy caroling, visiting Santa with your kids, or attending outdoor winter markets, there is a holiday event in store for you this weekend.

Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area.

December

Bradford County

Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 11, 7-10 a.m. The South Creek Lions invite you to join Santa for a pancake breakfast. Menu also includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, and sausage gravy over biscuits. Santa is expected to arrive at 8 a.m. Tickets are $8 for adults; children eat free. South Creek Lions Club, Route 14, Gillett.

Music of the Valley: A Christmas Spectacular: Dec. 11, 4 p.m. Local musicians, schools and talent will delight the audience with Christmas favorites. Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Avenue, Sayre.

Centre County

Winter Market in Downtown Bellefonte: Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Winter Market is a European-style, open air market held in conjunction with the Bellefonte Victorian Christmas. Talleyrand Park, W. High Street, Bellefonte.

Jingle Bell Bazaar: Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop various vendors and handmade crafts. The event will feature appearances from Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch. Lambert Hall, Forge Road, Bellefonte.

Frosty Festival: Dec. 10, 2-6 p.m. Enjoy live holiday music from an accapella group, a bounce house and bubble bowling from @KnB Inflatables, ornament making, homemade cookie sale, kids crafts and games, Christmas movies, and a Hot Cocoa Hut! Event is free to all attendees. Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy, 901 Boalsburg Pike, Boalsburg.

Clinton County

The North Pole on Main: Dec. 9, 5-8 p.m. Santa’s sleigh is working overtime around Lock Haven to ensure kids get just the right picture with him. Be transported to Santa’s Village and home for a Santa photo experience you don’t want to miss! 125 E. Main Street, Lock Haven.

"T'was the Night Before Christmas": Dec. 10, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be an interactive retelling of the classic poem at the Heisey House Museum. The event is free and open to the public. 326 E. Water Street, Lock Haven.

Columbia County

Catawissa Military Band Winter Concert: Dec. 9, 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public. West Side Ballroom, Route 11, Berwick.

Winterfest Downtown Berwick: Dece. 10, 5-9 p.m. Downtown business owners have come together once again to host a free family friendly event. Activities such as face painting, gingerbread house contest, crafts, roasted chestnuts, live ice sculpting, basket raffles, Christmas Tree lighting, s’mores around the fire, and live music featuring, "All That Glitters,” and the Berwick Jazz Band and Modernaires.

Food and beverages will be available in either the uptown Berwick restaurants or food venders. Mr and Mrs Clause will be making an appearance as well.

Lycoming County

Williamsport Flute Choir Holiday Concert: Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Join the Williamsport Flute Choir for an afternoon of holiday fun! First United Methodist Church, 604 Market St., Williamsport.

Into the Wintery Woods: Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to noon. The Williamsport Youth and Chamber choirs will present a concert of seasonal music from around the globe. Free admission. Welch Honors Hall, Lycoming College, One College Place, Williamsport.

Montour County

Wagon rides with Santa: Dec. 11, 12-4 p.m. Take a festive wagon ride with Santa around downtown Danville! Pick-up will be on Lower Mulberry Street near the corner of Mill Street.

Each ride can be purchased for a flat rate of $25, with each ride accommodating 10 individuals. Ten seats are available on the ride, but you do not have to fill all of them. Lower Mulberry Street, Danville.

Northumberland County

Joy Through the Grove:Nov. 25-Dec. 31, 5:30-9 p.m. A Christmas light experience at Knoebels Amusement Resort, 391 Knoebels Parkway, Elysburg.

American Hose Co. Fundraiser: Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vince's Cheesesteaks will be donating a portion of its sales to benefit the fire company. American Hose Co., 250 S. Vine St., Mount Carmel.

Train Museum Open House: Dec. 11, 1-4 p.m. The Milton Model Train Museum of PA will be holding an open house to show off its display, which depicts the town of Milton in the 1950s. 139 S. Front St., Milton.

Potter County

Hot Dogs with Santa: Dec. 11, 1-3 p.m. Bring the family and your cameras to celebrate the holiday with Santa! New Horizon Creamery, 45 Route 244, Coudersport.

Ulysses Community Christmas Parade: Dec. 9, 3:30 p.m. Festivities began at the Tri-Town Fire Hall with music, food, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Parade begins at 6 p.m., followed by the lighting of the town Christmas tree. 810 State Route 49, Ulysses.

Snyder County

Christmas Candlelight Service: More than 1,500 students, faculty, staff, alumni, families and community members will join together to sing carols. Weber Chapel Auditorium, 514 University Ave., Susquehanna University.

Tioga County

Holly Jolly Christmas & Festival of Lights parade: Dec. 9, 6 p.m. Tree Lighting Ceremony in Blossburg. Parade through Blossburg begins Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Union County

Christkindl Market: Dec. 8-10. Come visit the oldest outdoor Christmas market in the country, packed with craft and food vendors, live entertainment, and children's activities. Market Street, Mifflinburg.

Do you know of an event we should add? Email news@northcentralpa.com and let us know.

