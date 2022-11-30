The countdown is on till the arrival of the man with the red suit. There's lots to do to get feeling festive!

Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area.

December 2-4

Bradford County

Hometown Christmas: Dec. 2, 6-8 p.m.; Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event takes place on Main Street with a full day of family-friendly holiday activities, including caroling, crafts, cookie decorating, and story time with Mrs Claus.

There will also be a holiday movie, photos with Santa, and plenty of delicious snacks and drinks. Main Street, Towanda.

The Polar Express Adventure: Dec. 3, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Watch this Christmas classic in your favorite Christmas pajamas while you enjoy free cookies and milk and special guests.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Rialto Theatre, 14 E. Main St., Canton.

Centre County

Indoor Christmas Craft Show: Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet Santa, shop local at numerous craft vendors, and enjoy some kettle corn at Way Fruit Farm, 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road, Port Matilda.

Merry Milheim: Dec. 2-4. Come out and enjoy a weekend of festivities! Santa Claus will be in town Friday from 6-8pm at Bryant and Carson offices on East Main Street. The town businesses will have various activities from music to craft markets and will each have something special to bring to the town celebration! Downtown Milheim.

Clinton County

Haven's Holiday Craft Fair: Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's the inaugural Haven Performing Arts Holiday Craft Fair! Multiple vendors will be there, concession stand will be available and there will also be a basket raffle. Red Eye Center, 516 Canal St., Lock Haven.

Toys for Tots with the Grinch: Dec. 3, noon to 5 p.m. Donate an unwrapped toy for the Clinton County Toys for Tots toy collection and get your picture taken with the Grinch himself! All ages welcome. Brigandi, Gleghorn & Haffley, 123 E. Water St., Lock Haven.

Community Choir Holiday Concert: Dec. 4, 2 p.m. Let the rich voices of the Renovo Area Community Choir take you on “A Christmas Journey.” The concert is free for all.

Columbia County

Dinosaur Jingle: Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Join us in the big field for the Dinosaur Jingle with the PA Dinosaurs!

Enjoy Christmas tunes, fun photo props, and a kids craft. This is free and no registration is needed. The fire pit will be going and you can enjoy hot chocolate, hot cider and s'mores. Big Dan's BBQ and Freas Farm Winery will be open inside the farm market. Rohrbach's Farm Market, 240 Southern Drive, Catawissa.

Christmas on the Bridges: Dec. 4, 1-3 p.m. Join the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association on the East and West Paden bridges (the Twin Bridges) to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, get your ham and bean soup made that morning on the bridges by the Millville American Legion, enjoy some fresh baked goods and hot chocolate, free hayrides, take a chance on a basket raffle by the Orangeville Library, and don't forget the great refreshments by The Inn at Turkey Hill. Twin Bridges Lane, Orangeville.

Northeastern PA Christmas Trail: Dec. 2-4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make your holiday shopping fun on the Northeastern Christmas Trail and visit all eight participating businesses (and enter to win a great gift basket).

Just visit any location below to get your shopping guide to begin. Each place will mark their location; after each place has been visited, fill out the information and turn it in to the last destination. You have three days at the Outpost on Market Street, 601 S. Market St., Bloomsburg, to visit.

Olde Farmhouse Antique Country Store

Little Village Primitives

The Olde Mill

Luxe

The Outpost on Market Street

The Blue Door

Timeless Designs

Rohrbach's Farm

Lime Ridge Fire Hall's Tree Lighting: Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to join the Lime Ridge Fire Company for its annual Tree Lighting ceremony. Enjoy light refreshments, musical selections from The Central Columbia Choir, and Santa's company! Lime Ridge Fire Hall, 6495 Old Berwick Road, Bloomsburg.

Lycoming County

Muncy Holiday Festival: Dec. 4, 2-5 p.m. Come enjoy holiday music, food, and cocktails while you shop from more than 50 local crafters and vendors. There will be face painting, a balloon artist, holiday crafts and s'mores for the kiddos, along with a bonfire and tent to stay warm (this is an outside event). Santa will visit with the little ones from 3:30-5 p.m. Basil Wood Fired Kitchen and Lounge, 213 N. Main St., Muncy.

Holiday Market at the Pajama Factory: Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A day of holiday cheer and shopping. Pajama Factory, 1307 Park Ave., Williamsport.

Holly Jolly Stroll: Dec. 3, 3-8 p.m. The Holly Jolly Stroll is coming back to Williamsport!

For $20, attendees will receive a special wristband that grants access to popular downtown establishments for a drink and food sampling! You can buy what you want after your sampling and enjoy knowing your ticket goes to a great cause and supports the Lycoming County United Way. Downtown Williamsport.

Christmas Parade: Dec. 4, 1 p.m. The parade will line up at the Hughesville High School parking lot and end at the Hughesville Fire Department. The Children's Christmas party and other festivities will be inside following the parade from 2-5:45 p.m.

Drawings for the $1,000 Christmas cash raffle and the "5 to Drive" holiday giveaway begins at 6 p.m.

Montour County

Hometown Holiday Market: Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join this festive street fair featuring holiday shopping at downtown businesses and craft vendors alike, entertainment, and activities. Mill St., Danville.

Waterbirds: Dec. 3, 9-11 a.m. The annual autumn waterfowl migration will be well under way and this event will provide a great opportunity to observe ducks, geese, and other water birds while they stop at lakes and ponds for a time before moving farther south for the winter.

The hike will begin at the Goose Cove Overlook on Lake Chillisquaque for a broad overview of the lake. Then the group will head to Muskrat Blind for a look at a more secluded cove. Dress for the weather and plan for some walking. Bring binoculars or a spotting scope and a field guide, if available. Montour Preserve, 374 Preserve Road, Danville.

Hess Recreation Area Hike: Dec. 4, 2-4 p.m. Join Van Wagner, educator, entertainer, logger, miner, historian, and certified forester, along with Bob Stoudt, Montour Area Recreation Commission director, and friends on the first Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. for a year-long series of hikes and programs focusing on the natural and cultural history of Montour County.

This month's hike will visit the Hess Loop Trail (Robbins Trail and Old Reading Line Trail). The planned 2.6 mile-long hike will be a relatively level, easy hike on a gravel-surfaced trail, accessible to most users, but the trail is not handicapped-accessible.

The hike will begin and end at the Hess Field pavilion, following the full 2.6 mile-long loop of the Hess Loop Trail. Hess Recreation Area, 843 Meadow Lane, Danville.

Northumberland County

Cookies with Santa: Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to noon. Snap your own pictures with Santa at the Mount Carmel Farmers Market. Kiddos get two free cookies from Home Country Baking. 11190 State Route 61, Mount Carmel.

Children's Christmas Party: Dec. 4, 2 p.m. Each child will get the chance to meet Santa Claus, receive a gift, and get a hot dog lunch. There is no cost for this event. Moose Lodge 181, 256 Market St., Sunbury.

Snyder County

Stocking Stuffers: Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to noon. Pick up and decorate Christmas stockings at Graci's Flowers and head downtown to collect holiday treats from different local businesses. Market Street, Selinsgrove.

Holiday Pet Parade: Dec. 3, 2-3 p.m. Dress up your pets in their most festive costumes and take a walk down Market Street. Register at Sharon Lutheran Church at 1 p.m. 120 S. Market St., Selinsgrove.

Holiday Market: Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They'll be lots of everyone's favorite regular and new vendors offering gifts for the season, evergreens, wreaths, ingredients for favorite holiday dishes, handmade goods, baked goods, and live music all day. Selinsgrove Farmer Market, Pine and Market streets, Selinsgrove.

Tioga County

The Nutcracker All Jazzed Up: Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m.; Dec. 3, 2 p.m. The Steps of Express dance studio will showcase a variety of songs and dances that include traditional works, as well as some "jazzed up" pieces. Tickets are $5 for those 12 and older, or $3 for children under 12. Wellsboro Area School District Administrative Building.

Roseville Tree Lighting Celebration: Dec. 2, 6 p.m. Come celebrate the joys of the season with friends and neighbors. There will be cookies, hot drinks, s'mores, a hot dog roast, and a surprise visit from Santa!

The pavilion dedication, tree lighting, and caroling will begin at 7 p.m. Roseville Community Center, 114 Roseville Ave., Roseville.

Union County

Free Christmas Movie Series — Elf: Dec. 4, 2 p.m. Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg.

Do you know of an event we should add? Email news@northcentralpa.com and let us know.

