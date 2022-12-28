What does your weekend hold? From New Year's Eve celebrations to gamer tournaments, hikes and holiday gatherings, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year.

Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area.

December

Bradford County

Mario Kart Tournament: Dec. 30, noon. It's the first ever MarioKart double elimination tournament on the big screen at the Keystone Theatre!! Dodge the bananas and hope for a blue shell as you duke it out to claim the Keystone Cup against your friends.

Gameplay will begin as soon as the first bracket is filled. Pre-registration is $15 and is encouraged — visit this link to register.

Centre County

First Night State College: Dec. 31, 5 p.m. to midnight. Be sure to stop downtown for a family-friendly, performing arts-centered community celebration to ring in the new year! Enjoy live music, vendors, a scavenger hunt, a 5K Resolution Run, and much more!

A First Night button for $10 gets you into all the performances and some activities. Visit here for more information.

Clinton County

Downtown New Year's Eve Party: Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Ring in the New Year at this adults-only Great Gatsby-themed New Year’s Eve Party. Celebrate with your favorite locals and support two local organizations, Downtown Lock Haven, Inc. and the Clinton County United Way. The event will feature food, drinks, and live entertainment featuring Trip the Light, an eight-piece party band.

Tickets cost $60 per person, which includes drinks, heavy appetizers, music, party accessories, and a champagne toast. Purchase tickets here or by calling 570-748-1576. Sons of Italy, 1 N. Henderson Street, Lock Haven.

Columbia County

Noon Year's Eve: Dec. 31, 11 a.m. to noon. It's the second annual Rockin' Noon Year's Eve celebration at the Bloomsburg Public Library. Why should grownups have all the fun on New Year's Eve?! Bring your kiddos to the library for free fun for the whole family! Enjoy crafts, games, and snacks! Queen Elsa will be delighted to see you! BPL, 225 Market Street, Bloomsburg.

Lycoming County

Fly into New Year's Air Market: Dec. 31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come out and enjoy a great day at Williamsport Regional Airport on New Year's Eve. Simply Savor on the Fly will be serving a Buffet Breakfast from 9-11 a.m. and buffet lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Up to 20 craft and rental vendors will be selling various items such as jewelry, clothing, customized signs, mugs, pens, homemade dolls, soup mixes, spices, and much more. Free parking for the public. Private pilots are encouraged to also fly in for the day and enjoy!

Noon Year's Eve: Dec. 31, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Why should grown-ups and night owls have all the fun? Bring your kids and join us for a Noon Year's Eve party and ring in 2023! Enjoy music, food, prizes, and crafts.

A balloon drop will be held at noon. Pine Street United Methodist Church, 441 Pine Street, Williamsport.

WKGR Gamer's New Year's Bash: Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to midnight. The White Knights Game Room is hosting a potluck New Year's Eve Gamer's Bash. Enjoy food, football, and games as you ring in 2023! The White Knight's Game Room, 637 Rose Street, Williamsport.

Montour County

First Day Hike: Jan. 1, 2-4 p.m. Ring in the new year by joining Bob Stoudt, director, Montour Area Recreation Commission, Van Wagner, Danville-area educator, historian, entertainer, and Renee' Carey, director, Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy, for a relatively easy 3.4 mile-long out-and-back hike on Montour Ridge in PA State Game Lands #115 in Liberty Township. Children and well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome. Admission is free. Pre-registration is not required.

For driving directions to the site and a map of the hike, visit here:

Northumberland County

Community Center New Year's Eve: Dec. 31 1-4 p.m. Enjoy a family-friendly event with live entertainment, free ice skating, and free snacks, including hot dogs, chips, and a drink. James R. Eister Community Center, 249 memorial Drive, Sunbury.

Joy Through the Grove: Now through Dec. 31, 5:30-9 p.m. It's the last weekend for the Christmas light experience at Knoebels Amusement Resort, 391 Knoebels Parkway, Elysburg.

Potter County

First Day Guided Family Nature Hike: Jan. 1, 1 p.m. Meet at the Lower Campground/Trail Head parking lot of Lyman Run State Park to go on this easy walk of less than a mile along the Lower Lyman Trail.

Leaders John Halter and Chip Harrison will encourage hikers to search for tracks and other signs of winter animal activity, identify different trees, and learn about stream ecology. The hike is suitable for adults and children. Dogs must be on leash and under control at all times. For more information, call the park at 1-814-435-5010.

Snyder County

Bringing in 2023: Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Bring in 2023 at the Selinsgrove Hotel! DJ Fig will be playing all your favorite songs starting at 10 p.m. Party starts at 9 p.m. and food will be put out, but they always love when you share a dish too! Selinsgrove Hotel, 225 N. Market Street, Selinsgrove.

Tioga County

First Day Hike and 5K: Jan. 1, 1 p.m. Start 2023 on the right foot by participating in the free hike or 5K at Hills Creek State Park. The short, family oriented, slow-paced guided hike of less than 1.5 miles will be on Tauscher’s Trail. Hills Creek State Park, 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro.

Union County

New Year's Eve at Noon: Dec. 31, 10 a.m. to noon. Ring in the new year with a special family-friendly New Year's countdown and firework-themed activities. Tickets cost $15 for non-members, $12 for members. Lewisburg Children's Museum, 815 Market Street, Lewisburg.

Do you know of an event we should add? Email news@northcentralpa.com and let us know.

