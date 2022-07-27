Williamsport, Pa. — Partnership was the theme on Tuesday night as city business people, elected officials, and community leaders gathered at the corner of Basin and East Third Streets for a groundbreaking ceremony long in the making.

"It's not every day we see a transformation like this," Chip Edmonds, Executive Vice President of Lycoming College said, addressing the crowd. "We're here to celebrate Williamsport's capacity to do great things."

The roughly $25 million dollar project, a city block of new development that includes a mix of residential housing, retail, dining, and commercial space will "blur the lines" between Lycoming College and the city, becoming a destination for both residents and college students.

Pine Ridge Construction Management and Rivers Edge Capital are bringing the vast majority of funding into play. "Jerry Lariviere and Marc Demshock have been the lead developers on the funding/private equity side of the project," said Edmonds.

"They are also persuing state grants and additional support from the county and the city," Edmonds added.

Senator Gene Yaw was recognized as a major endorser of the project and a powerful advocate in Harrisburg. His efforts have secured 12 separate grants, nearly $10 million, from the Commonwealth.

The event schedule included speakers from all sides of the partnership in the endeavor.

President of Lycoming College, Kent Trachte, Ph.D, explained how the college's campus-wide strategic plan called for increased coordination with private entities, redefining the corridor leading into the school in a way that would better connect the school to the city.

Mayor Derek Slaughter spoke of his support of the project, enthusiasm, and hope for development that would enhance the city for current residents and bring new interest to the east end.

Chief of Staff for Pennsylvania College of Technology, Patrick Marty offered a brief history of Old City--the oldest 100 acres in the city. The name pays homage to the land on which the new construction is planned.

Revitalization of the neighborhood includes a variety of local businesses. John Ryan Brewery and the Woodrich showroom are new to the area. Nationally recognized chains including Starbucks and Panera Bread are visible from I-180. Existing businesses like DiSalvos and the River Valley Plaza are also investing in remodels and expansions.

Chief Executive Officer of Pine Ridge Construction Management / Rivers Edge Capital Jerry Lariviere envisioned, in four or five years, a "true remake" of the city, a destination that would draw residents. The mixed use complex will be both functional, including a three-level parking garage, and aesthetically attractive, mixing architectural elements both from the historic old city with new, modern elements.

In November 2021, NCPA Media sat down with Chip Edmonds, Kent Trachte, Ph.D, Jerry Lariviere, and Marc Demshock to learn about the project. Since this interview, the timeline for completion has changed, but otherwise, the vision for the project remains true. Here's what they had to say.