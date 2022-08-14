Bloomsburg, Pa. — Officials are raising a red flag in Columbia County after discovering mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus in Bloomsburg.

The Mosquito-disease control team at the Northumberland County Conservation District is keeping a very close eye on the area and have been treating breeding areas for mosquito larvae, according to Dakota Welkon, the district's mosquito-borne disease program coordinator

"We have since set multiple adult mosquito traps to get a better idea of virus activity in the area, as well as adult mosquito populations," Welkom said. "Residents may find doorhangers on their doors that outline ways that they can reduce breeding habitat in their own yards as well as other ways to protect themselves; these doorhangers have the districts information on them if they have any further questions."

Even though there is a low risk of disease transmission, Welkom has suggestions for residents:

Avoid peak mosquito hours by staying indoors from dusk to dawn.

Wear long sleeves, long pants, and avoid open-toed shoes, if possible. A mosquito will bite any exposed skin

Apply bug spray with at least 30% DEET

Remove any standing water from your property. Any water standing for more than 4 days can breed mosquitoes that can carry West Nile virus.

This is a prime time of the year to be aware of surroundings when it comes to mosquitoes and the habitats that they like to hang around in, Welkom noted. It takes very little standing water for mosquitoes to lay their eggs in, and with the summer heat, they will go through their life cycles very quickly.

Check your yard and surrounding areas to help decrease these

mosquito breeding habitats, especially artificial containers such as tires, buckets, bird baths, kids’ toys, the saucers under flowerpots, and even corrugated pipes. Always make sure to check your yard for anything that can potentially (or is) holding water.

If you find standing water that has or will be there for more than five days, dump it regularly, if possible. If it is unable to be dumped, treat the standing water with products targeted for larva that can be purchased at your local hardware store or online.

Some of the most difficult things to treat are your gutters and the corrugated pipe at the end. Gutters and the down spouting connected to it is an ideal place for mosquitoes to breed since it usually remains wet, dark, warm and no predators can disrupt the mosquito life cycle. It is always best to keep rain gutters clean and to dump corrugated pipe after a rain. If this is

not possible, place a pair of nylons on the end if the pipe so water can still enter the pipe, be diverted away from the house, but the mosquitoes cannot enter to lay their eggs.

Another especially important thing to look for is heavy vegetation, like ivy or arborvitae. If you are not seeing any water in your yard, mosquitoes stay in heavy vegetation during the day. The shade provided by these plants make a good hiding spot for these insects, preventing them from dessication.

For questions, call the conservation district at 570-495-4665, ext. 303 or contact it by email.

